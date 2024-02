Aviation giant IndiGo, on Friday, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The company posted net profit at ₹2,998 crore, meanwhile, revenue from operations rose to ₹19,452 crore.

(This is a developing story)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!