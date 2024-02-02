Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit at 2,998 crore, revenue rises to 19,452 crore
BREAKING NEWS

IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit at 2,998 crore, revenue rises to 19,452 crore

Livemint

  • Indigo Q3 results: Net profit at 2,998 crore, revenue at 19,452 crore

Mint Image

Aviation giant IndiGo, on Friday, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The company posted net profit at 2,998 crore, meanwhile, revenue from operations rose to 19,452 crore.

(This is a developing story)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.