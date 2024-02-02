BREAKING NEWS
IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,998 crore, revenue rises to ₹19,452 crore
- Indigo Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,998 crore, revenue at ₹19,452 crore
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aviation giant IndiGo, on Friday, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The company posted net profit at ₹2,998 crore, meanwhile, revenue from operations rose to ₹19,452 crore.
(This is a developing story)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!