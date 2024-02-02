IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit at 2,998 crore, revenue rises to 19,452 crore

Aviation giant IndiGo, on Friday, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The company posted net profit at ₹2,998 crore, meanwhile, revenue from operations rose to ₹19,452 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

