IndiGo's net profit doubles to ₹1,895 crore in Q4 as travel demand soars

New Delhi: As air travel demand soared, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, more than doubled its net profit to ₹1,894.8 crore in the quarter ended March.

The airline's total income rose 26.7% during January-March to ₹18,505.1 crore.

Indigo also clocked its highest ever total income for the financial year ended March 2024 at ₹71,231.16 crore, up 27.5% year-on-year. Total income for the corresponding fiscal year was ₹55,881.41 crore.

The company's profit after tax rose to ₹8,172.46 crore during FY2024, against a net loss of ₹305.78 crore a year earlier.

The airline beat the estimates of analysts.

"For the full financial year 2024, we reported our highest ever total income of around 712 billion rupees with a net profit of around 82 billion rupees and a net profit margin of 11.9%. The fourth quarter financial results were positive, making it all four quarters in FY24 profitable," said Pieter Elbers, CEO.

Also Read: IndiGo makes long-haul foray, orders 30 wide-body aircraft India's largest domestic airline IndiGo wants to develop multiple hubs in the country, providing direct connectivity to faraway destinations from different metro cities with Airbus A350 and Airbus A321 XLR (extra long range) aircraft, set to join its fleet 2025 onwards, Elbers had said in a conference call on the induction of wide-body aircraft last month.

On 25 April, IndiGo placed a firm order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft that will help the low-cost airline offer non-stop flights to Europe, the UK, the US, and Australia from India. While the airline and the aircraft manufacturer did not share the cost of the acquisition, it is estimated to cost IndiGo over $9 billion, based on 2018 list prices. The European aircraft manufacturer has stopped publishing list prices of aircraft since 2019.

IndiGo has also secured purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft. Currently, the airline operates low-frill flights with all-economy seats through a fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft, which can seat between 180 and 220 passengers.

With this order, IndiGo will join the wide-body segment, which so far has only Air India and Vistara - both Tata Group companies.

IndiGo currently has nearly 970 narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family and 30 wide-body A350 aircraft in the pipeline.

