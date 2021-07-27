InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates the country's largest domestic airline Indi G o, reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss during the three months that ended on 30 June, and its largest ever quarterly loss, primarily due to the impact of second wave of covid-19 pandemic, and also as a result of foreign exchange losses and lower interest income.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹3,174.20 crore for the recently concluded June quarter, its highest quarterly loss ever, which was up 11.6% from ₹2,844.3 crore loss reported during the same quarter of the previous year.

The airline's total revenue rose by 177% during the June quarter to ₹3,170.25 crore. It must however be noted that scheduled flight services were banned between March and May 2020 by the government to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

The airline's expenses rose by 59.2% to ₹6,344.43 crore during the April-June 2021 period with fuel cost rising by as much as 853.7% to ₹1,215.9 crore.

The results failed to beat street estimates. A Bloomberg poll of five analysts had estimated the airline to report a consolidated revenue to the tune of ₹3,581.40 crore and another four analysts had polled an estimated consolidated loss of ₹1,935 crore for the airline during the recently concluded June quarter.

"Needless to say, we are deeply disappointed with the results," said IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta, during a post result call with analysts adding that IndiGo also incurred a foreign exchange loss of ₹290 crore during the quarter and lost another ₹150 crore on lower interest income during the June quarter,

The second wave of covid-19 greatly impacted the financial results for the June quarter, Dutta said adding that the airline saw its daily cash burn increase to ₹33.4 crore during the June quarter compared to from ₹19 crore cash burn a day during the March quarter as passenger traffic contracted massively during the second wave.

IndiGo's revenue during April stood at ₹ 1,540 crore, which fell to ₹670 crore during the peak of second wave of covid-19 pandemic in May before rising to ₹960 crore during June, Dutta said adding that July revenues are expected to be identical to April.

"In the near term, our primary focus is on adding capacity. We are hoping that the government would do away with the cap (on capacity)," Dutta added.

India currently allows its airlines to operate up to 65% of their pre-covid capacity. These restrictions are expected to ease in the coming months with a decline in fresh covid-19 infections and a pickup in the vaccination drive.

At the end of 30 June, IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹17,067.9 crore comprising ₹5,620.7 crore of free cash and ₹11,447.2 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability was ₹25,933.5 crore, the company said, adding that its total debt, including capitalized operating lease liability, stood at ₹ 31,690.1 crore, at the end of 30 June.

IndiGo plans to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the coming months for which it has got a board approval.

However, given the current cash position of the company, we continue to evaluate the timing of QIP, Dutta added.

At the end of quarter ending on 30 June 2021, IndiGo had a fleet of 277 aircraft including 85 A320 ceos, 122 A320 Neos, 41 A321 neos and 29 ATR aircraft. The airline operated a peak of 1,262 daily flights and a minimum of 318 flights during the June quarter, which includes non-scheduled flights.

