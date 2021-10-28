Budget Carrier IndiGo's net loss for the September quarter narrowed sequentially to ₹1,435 crore, aided by a revival in air traffic in the festive season.

India's largest budget carrier posted a huge loss of ₹3,179 crore in June quarter as the devastating second wave and resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations.

However, when compared with the previous year period (Q2FY21), the loss has widened from ₹1,195 crore.

“We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet. With a modern fleet, dedicated employees and a stronger economic environment we are well positioned to leverage all the growth opportunities around us," said the Company’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹5,608 crore as comapred to ₹2,741 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The company clocked an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) of ₹340 crore during the quarter with a margin of 6.1%, compared to EBITDAR of ₹408 crore in the same period last year.

Surging crude oil prices, just when the air traffic saw a recovery, played a spoilsport for a quick recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 70%-80% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices soared on energy crunch.

With the government removing cap on capacity, domestic airlines have been able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid levels from 18 October. This might help carriers make a faster recovery after the pandemic decimation.

The company said it has a strong liquidity position with a total cash of ₹16,553 crore including free cash of ₹6,351 crore at the end of the September quarter.

On Thursday, ahead of the results, IndiGo shares were up 0.49% to close at ₹2,020 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.