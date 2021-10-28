OPEN APP
IndiGo Q2 results: Net loss narrows sequentially to 1,435 crore
Budget Carrier IndiGo's net loss for the September quarter narrowed sequentially to 1,435 crore, aided by a revival in air traffic in the festive season.

India's largest budget carrier posted a huge loss of 3,179 crore in June quarter as the devastating second wave and resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations.

However, when compared with the previous year period (Q2FY21), the loss has widened from 1,195 crore.

“We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet. With a modern fleet, dedicated employees and a stronger economic environment we are well positioned to leverage all the growth opportunities around us," said the Company’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations more than doubled to 5,608 crore as comapred to 2,741 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The company clocked an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) of 340 crore during the quarter with a margin of 6.1%, compared to EBITDAR of 408 crore in the same period last year.

Surging crude oil prices, just when the air traffic saw a recovery, played a spoilsport for a quick recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 70%-80% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices soared on energy crunch.

With the government removing cap on capacity, domestic airlines have been able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid levels from 18 October. This might help carriers make a faster recovery after the pandemic decimation.

The company said it has a strong liquidity position with a total cash of 16,553 crore including free cash of 6,351 crore at the end of the September quarter.

On Thursday, ahead of the results, IndiGo shares were up 0.49% to close at 2,020 on NSE.

