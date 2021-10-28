IndiGo Q2 results: Net loss narrows sequentially to 1,435 cr

IndiGo Q2 results: Net loss narrows sequentially to ₹1,435 cr2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- IndiGo Q2 results: The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations more than doubled year-on-year to ₹5,608 crore
Budget carrier IndiGo's net loss for the September quarter narrowed sequentially to ₹1,435 crore, aided by a revival in air traffic in the festive season.
India's largest airline posted a huge loss of ₹3,179 crore in June quarter as the devastating second wave and resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations.
However, when compared with the previous year period (Q2FY21), the loss has widened from ₹1,195 crore.
“We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet. With a modern fleet, dedicated employees and a stronger economic environment we are well positioned to leverage all the growth opportunities around us," said the company’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta.
The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹5,608 crore when compared with ₹2,741 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
The company clocked an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) of ₹340 crore during the quarter with a margin of 6.1%, compared to EBITDAR of ₹408 crore in the same period last year.
Surging crude oil prices, just when the air traffic saw a recovery, played a spoilsport for a quick recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 70%-80% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices soared on energy crunch.
Fuel expenses during the quarter soared 200% to ₹1,989 crore when compared with last year.
With the government removing cap on capacity, domestic airlines have been able to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid levels from 18 October. This might help carriers make a faster recovery after the pandemic decimation.
Total expenses for the September quarter were ₹7,234 crore, an increase of 71.3% over the same quarter last year.
The company said it has a strong liquidity position with a total cash of ₹16,553 crore including free cash of ₹6,351 crore at the end of the September quarter.
On the operational front, IndiGo clocked ASK (available seat per kilometer) of 15.8 billion during the quarter, up 78.3% over last year. Meanwhile, the load factor came in at 71.1% as compared to 65.1% a year ago.
As of September 30, IndiGo's fleet comprised 279 aircraft including 72 A320 CEOs, 130 A320 NEOs, 44 A321 NEOs and 33 ATRs; a net increase of 2 aircraft during the quarter.
IndiGo operated a peak of 1,209 daily flights and a minimum of 759 flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.
On Thursday, ahead of the results, IndiGo shares were up 0.49% to close at ₹2,020 on NSE.
