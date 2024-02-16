Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 39.92% YOY

Indo Borax Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.41% & the profit decreased by 39.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.85% and the profit decreased by 7.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q & decreased by 50.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.05% Y-o-Y.
Indo Borax Chemicals has delivered -4.13% return in the last 1 week, 11.16% return in last 6 months and -16.33% YTD return.
Currently the Indo Borax Chemicals has a market cap of ₹610.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹238 & ₹96.45 respectively.
Indo Borax Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.06
|46.8
|-5.85%
|55.36
|-20.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.86
|2.88
|-0.56%
|3.68
|-22.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.57
|0.57
|-0.05%
|0.46
|+23.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.45
|37.2
|-4.72%
|37.95
|-6.58%
|Operating Income
|8.61
|9.6
|-10.23%
|17.42
|-50.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.35
|12.29
|-7.61%
|19.36
|-41.35%
|Net Income
|8.23
|8.93
|-7.83%
|13.7
|-39.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.56
|2.78
|-7.91%
|4.27
|-40.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.06Cr
