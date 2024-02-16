Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 39.92% YOY

Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 39.92% YOY

Livemint

Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 20.41% YoY & profit decreased by 39.92% YoY

Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indo Borax Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.41% & the profit decreased by 39.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.85% and the profit decreased by 7.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q & decreased by 50.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.05% Y-o-Y.

Indo Borax Chemicals has delivered -4.13% return in the last 1 week, 11.16% return in last 6 months and -16.33% YTD return.

Currently the Indo Borax Chemicals has a market cap of 610.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 238 & 96.45 respectively.

Indo Borax Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.0646.8-5.85%55.36-20.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.862.88-0.56%3.68-22.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.570.57-0.05%0.46+23.77%
Total Operating Expense35.4537.2-4.72%37.95-6.58%
Operating Income8.619.6-10.23%17.42-50.55%
Net Income Before Taxes11.3512.29-7.61%19.36-41.35%
Net Income8.238.93-7.83%13.7-39.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.562.78-7.91%4.27-40.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.