Indo Borax Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 39.92% YOY

Indo Borax Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.41% & the profit decreased by 39.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.85% and the profit decreased by 7.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q & decreased by 50.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.56 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.05% Y-o-Y.

Indo Borax Chemicals has delivered -4.13% return in the last 1 week, 11.16% return in last 6 months and -16.33% YTD return.

Currently the Indo Borax Chemicals has a market cap of ₹610.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹238 & ₹96.45 respectively.

Indo Borax Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.06 46.8 -5.85% 55.36 -20.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.86 2.88 -0.56% 3.68 -22.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.57 0.57 -0.05% 0.46 +23.77% Total Operating Expense 35.45 37.2 -4.72% 37.95 -6.58% Operating Income 8.61 9.6 -10.23% 17.42 -50.55% Net Income Before Taxes 11.35 12.29 -7.61% 19.36 -41.35% Net Income 8.23 8.93 -7.83% 13.7 -39.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.56 2.78 -7.91% 4.27 -40.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹44.06Cr

