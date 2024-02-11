Indo National Q3 FY24 results: profit at 3.44Cr, Revenue increased by 12.83% YoY

Indo National declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.83% & the profit came at ₹3.44cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a loss of ₹1.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 163.99% q-o-q & increased by 621.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.05% Y-o-Y.

Indo National has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 56.64% return in the last 6 months, and -14.04% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Indo National has a market cap of ₹507.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹857.8 & ₹284.65 respectively.

Indo National Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 168.32 171.5 -1.86% 149.19 +12.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.61 25.67 -0.23% 21.22 +20.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.49 4.38 +2.49% 5.26 -14.6% Total Operating Expense 159.59 168.2 -5.12% 147.98 +7.85% Operating Income 8.73 3.31 +163.99% 1.21 +621.9% Net Income Before Taxes 8.12 2.14 +279.12% -1.21 +768.4% Net Income 3.44 4.3 -19.96% -1.12 +407.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.59 5.73 -19.9% -1.49 +408.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹168.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!