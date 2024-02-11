Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indo National Q3 FY24 results: profit at 3.44Cr, Revenue increased by 12.83% YoY

Indo National Q3 FY24 results: profit at 3.44Cr, Revenue increased by 12.83% YoY

Livemint

Indo National Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.83% YoY & profit at 3.44Cr

Indo National Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indo National declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.83% & the profit came at 3.44cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a loss of 1.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 163.99% q-o-q & increased by 621.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.05% Y-o-Y.

Indo National has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 56.64% return in the last 6 months, and -14.04% YTD return.

Currently, Indo National has a market cap of 507.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 857.8 & 284.65 respectively.

Indo National Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue168.32171.5-1.86%149.19+12.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.6125.67-0.23%21.22+20.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.494.38+2.49%5.26-14.6%
Total Operating Expense159.59168.2-5.12%147.98+7.85%
Operating Income8.733.31+163.99%1.21+621.9%
Net Income Before Taxes8.122.14+279.12%-1.21+768.4%
Net Income3.444.3-19.96%-1.12+407.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.595.73-19.9%-1.49+408.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹168.32Cr

