Indo National Q3 FY24 results: profit at 3.44Cr, Revenue increased by 12.83% YoY

Indo National declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.83% & the profit came at ₹3.44cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a loss of ₹1.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 163.99% q-o-q & increased by 621.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 408.05% Y-o-Y.
Indo National has delivered 4.18% return in the last 1 week, 56.64% return in the last 6 months, and -14.04% YTD return.
Currently, Indo National has a market cap of ₹507.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹857.8 & ₹284.65 respectively.
Indo National Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|168.32
|171.5
|-1.86%
|149.19
|+12.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.61
|25.67
|-0.23%
|21.22
|+20.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.49
|4.38
|+2.49%
|5.26
|-14.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|159.59
|168.2
|-5.12%
|147.98
|+7.85%
|Operating Income
|8.73
|3.31
|+163.99%
|1.21
|+621.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.12
|2.14
|+279.12%
|-1.21
|+768.4%
|Net Income
|3.44
|4.3
|-19.96%
|-1.12
|+407.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.59
|5.73
|-19.9%
|-1.49
|+408.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹168.32Cr
