Indo National Q3 Results 2025:Indo National declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.74% compared to the previous year and the company reported a loss of ₹12.07cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a profit of ₹3.44cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 4.66% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.97% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 26.08% year-on-year.

Indo National Q3 Results

The operating income plummeted by 610.1% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 261.05% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-16.09 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 450.54% year-on-year.

Indo National has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.37% YTD return.

Currently, Indo National has a market cap of ₹397.24 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹775 and a low of ₹494.85.

Indo National Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 121.63 127.57 -4.66% 168.32 -27.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.93 19.51 -2.97% 25.61 -26.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.9 2.86 +1.4% 4.49 -35.41% Total Operating Expense 135.69 129.55 +4.74% 159.59 -14.98% Operating Income -14.06 -1.98 -610.1% 8.73 -261.05% Net Income Before Taxes -12.39 1.88 -759.04% 8.12 -252.59% Net Income -12.07 2.17 -656.22% 3.44 -450.87% Diluted Normalized EPS -16.09 2.89 -656.75% 4.59 -450.54%