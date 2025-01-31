Indo National Q3 Results 2025:Indo National declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.74% compared to the previous year and the company reported a loss of ₹12.07cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a profit of ₹3.44cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 4.66% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.97% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 26.08% year-on-year.
The operating income plummeted by 610.1% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 261.05% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-16.09 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 450.54% year-on-year.
Indo National has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.37% YTD return.
Currently, Indo National has a market cap of ₹397.24 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹775 and a low of ₹494.85.
Indo National Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|121.63
|127.57
|-4.66%
|168.32
|-27.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.93
|19.51
|-2.97%
|25.61
|-26.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.9
|2.86
|+1.4%
|4.49
|-35.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|135.69
|129.55
|+4.74%
|159.59
|-14.98%
|Operating Income
|-14.06
|-1.98
|-610.1%
|8.73
|-261.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-12.39
|1.88
|-759.04%
|8.12
|-252.59%
|Net Income
|-12.07
|2.17
|-656.22%
|3.44
|-450.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-16.09
|2.89
|-656.75%
|4.59
|-450.54%
