Indo National Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹12.07Cr, Revenue decreased by 27.74% YoY

Indo National Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 27.74% YoY & loss at 12.07Cr

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Indo National Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Indo National Q3 Results 2025:Indo National declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.74% compared to the previous year and the company reported a loss of 12.07cr. It is noteworthy that Indo National had declared a profit of 3.44cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue declined by 4.66% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.97% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 26.08% year-on-year.

Indo National Q3 Results

The operating income plummeted by 610.1% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 261.05% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -16.09 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 450.54% year-on-year.

Indo National has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.34% return in the last 6 months, and -3.37% YTD return.

Currently, Indo National has a market cap of 397.24 Cr with a 52-week high of 775 and a low of 494.85.

Indo National Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121.63127.57-4.66%168.32-27.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.9319.51-2.97%25.61-26.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.92.86+1.4%4.49-35.41%
Total Operating Expense135.69129.55+4.74%159.59-14.98%
Operating Income-14.06-1.98-610.1%8.73-261.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-12.391.88-759.04%8.12-252.59%
Net Income-12.072.17-656.22%3.44-450.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS-16.092.89-656.75%4.59-450.54%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-12.07Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹121.63Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
