Indo National Q4 results : profit at ₹2.4Cr, Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY

Indo National Q4 Results Live : Indo National announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 17.98% increase in revenue and a profit of ₹2.4 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year where the company had reported a loss of ₹2.6 crore during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also saw a marginal growth of 0.36% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 1.53% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 14.39% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 48.76% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 351243.24% year-on-year growth. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.2, reflecting a substantial 192.14% year-on-year increase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indo National's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 0.65% return in the last week, a -13.6% return in the last 6 months, and a -22.76% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹455.85 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹857.8 and ₹348.05 respectively.

Indo National Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 168.93 168.32 +0.36% 143.19 +17.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.21 25.61 -1.53% 22.04 +14.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.66 4.49 +3.81% 4.55 +2.35% Total Operating Expense 155.94 159.59 -2.29% 143.19 +8.9% Operating Income 12.99 8.73 +48.76% -0 +351243.24% Net Income Before Taxes 12.32 8.12 +51.72% -0.81 +1628.12% Net Income 2.4 3.44 -30.22% -2.6 +192.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.2 4.59 -30.28% -3.47 +192.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.4Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹168.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!