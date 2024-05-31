Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indo National Q4 results : profit at ₹2.4Cr, Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY

Indo National Q4 results : profit at ₹2.4Cr, Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY

Livemint

Indo National Q4 results : Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY & profit at 2.4Cr

Indo National Q4 Results Live

Indo National Q4 Results Live : Indo National announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 17.98% increase in revenue and a profit of 2.4 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year where the company had reported a loss of 2.6 crore during the same period.

The company also saw a marginal growth of 0.36% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 1.53% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 14.39% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 48.76% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 351243.24% year-on-year growth. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.2, reflecting a substantial 192.14% year-on-year increase.

Indo National's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 0.65% return in the last week, a -13.6% return in the last 6 months, and a -22.76% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 455.85 crore with a 52-week high/low of 857.8 and 348.05 respectively.

Indo National Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue168.93168.32+0.36%143.19+17.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.2125.61-1.53%22.04+14.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.664.49+3.81%4.55+2.35%
Total Operating Expense155.94159.59-2.29%143.19+8.9%
Operating Income12.998.73+48.76%-0+351243.24%
Net Income Before Taxes12.328.12+51.72%-0.81+1628.12%
Net Income2.43.44-30.22%-2.6+192.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.24.59-30.28%-3.47+192.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹168.93Cr

