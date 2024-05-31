Indo National Q4 results : profit at ₹2.4Cr, Revenue increased by 17.98% YoY

Indo National Q4 Results Live : Indo National announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 17.98% increase in revenue and a profit of ₹2.4 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year where the company had reported a loss of ₹2.6 crore during the same period.
The company also saw a marginal growth of 0.36% in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 1.53% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 14.39% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 48.76% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 351243.24% year-on-year growth. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.2, reflecting a substantial 192.14% year-on-year increase.
Indo National's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 0.65% return in the last week, a -13.6% return in the last 6 months, and a -22.76% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹455.85 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹857.8 and ₹348.05 respectively.
Indo National Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|168.93
|168.32
|+0.36%
|143.19
|+17.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.21
|25.61
|-1.53%
|22.04
|+14.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.66
|4.49
|+3.81%
|4.55
|+2.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|155.94
|159.59
|-2.29%
|143.19
|+8.9%
|Operating Income
|12.99
|8.73
|+48.76%
|-0
|+351243.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.32
|8.12
|+51.72%
|-0.81
|+1628.12%
|Net Income
|2.4
|3.44
|-30.22%
|-2.6
|+192.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.2
|4.59
|-30.28%
|-3.47
|+192.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹168.93Cr
