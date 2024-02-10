Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 50.17% YoY

Indo Rama Synthetics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.67% & the loss increased by 50.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.35% and the loss increased by 1028.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 410.83% q-o-q & decreased by 36.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.79 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 50.4% Y-o-Y.
Indo Rama Synthetics India has delivered -3.44% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in the last 6 months, and 18.52% YTD return.
Currently, Indo Rama Synthetics India has a market cap of ₹1612.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹67.1 & ₹36.3 respectively.
Indo Rama Synthetics India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|940.1
|1259.42
|-25.35%
|889.68
|+5.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.4
|34.53
|-17.75%
|27.18
|+4.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.12
|9.82
|+3.05%
|7.64
|+32.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1004.1
|1238.83
|-18.95%
|936.52
|+7.22%
|Operating Income
|-64
|20.59
|-410.83%
|-46.84
|-36.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-99.01
|-8.77
|-1028.96%
|-65.93
|-50.17%
|Net Income
|-99.01
|-8.77
|-1028.96%
|-65.93
|-50.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.79
|-0.34
|-1014.71%
|-2.52
|-50.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-99.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹940.1Cr
