Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 50.17% YoY

Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 50.17% YoY

Livemint

Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.67% YoY & loss increased by 50.17% YoY

Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indo Rama Synthetics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.67% & the loss increased by 50.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.35% and the loss increased by 1028.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 410.83% q-o-q & decreased by 36.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.79 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 50.4% Y-o-Y.

Indo Rama Synthetics India has delivered -3.44% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in the last 6 months, and 18.52% YTD return.

Currently, Indo Rama Synthetics India has a market cap of 1612.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 67.1 & 36.3 respectively.

Indo Rama Synthetics India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue940.11259.42-25.35%889.68+5.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.434.53-17.75%27.18+4.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.129.82+3.05%7.64+32.46%
Total Operating Expense1004.11238.83-18.95%936.52+7.22%
Operating Income-6420.59-410.83%-46.84-36.64%
Net Income Before Taxes-99.01-8.77-1028.96%-65.93-50.17%
Net Income-99.01-8.77-1028.96%-65.93-50.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.79-0.34-1014.71%-2.52-50.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-99.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹940.1Cr

