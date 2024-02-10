Indo Rama Synthetics India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 50.17% YoY

Indo Rama Synthetics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.67% & the loss increased by 50.17% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.35% and the loss increased by 1028.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.75% q-o-q & increased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 410.83% q-o-q & decreased by 36.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.79 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 50.4% Y-o-Y.

Indo Rama Synthetics India has delivered -3.44% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in the last 6 months, and 18.52% YTD return.

Currently, Indo Rama Synthetics India has a market cap of ₹1612.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹67.1 & ₹36.3 respectively.

Indo Rama Synthetics India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 940.1 1259.42 -25.35% 889.68 +5.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.4 34.53 -17.75% 27.18 +4.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.12 9.82 +3.05% 7.64 +32.46% Total Operating Expense 1004.1 1238.83 -18.95% 936.52 +7.22% Operating Income -64 20.59 -410.83% -46.84 -36.64% Net Income Before Taxes -99.01 -8.77 -1028.96% -65.93 -50.17% Net Income -99.01 -8.77 -1028.96% -65.93 -50.17% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.79 -0.34 -1014.71% -2.52 -50.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-99.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹940.1Cr

