Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 89.22% YOY

Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : Indoco Remedies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.17% & the profit decreased by 89.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.04% and the profit decreased by 88.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & decreased by 50.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.2 for Q1 which decreased by 92.37% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, -13.37% return in last 6 months and -19.17% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹2944.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹415 & ₹286.6 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 431.49 449.64 -4.04% 426.5 +1.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.26 88.3 +10.15% 91.54 +6.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.52 26.23 +4.92% 19.88 +38.43% Total Operating Expense 411.24 407.27 +0.97% 385.21 +6.76% Operating Income 20.25 42.37 -52.21% 41.29 -50.96% Net Income Before Taxes 6.97 32.98 -78.87% 33.91 -79.45% Net Income 2.63 22.7 -88.41% 24.39 -89.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.2 1 -80.05% 2.62 -92.37%