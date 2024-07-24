Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 89.22% YOY

Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : Indoco Remedies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.17% & the profit decreased by 89.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.04% and the profit decreased by 88.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & decreased by 50.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.2 for Q1 which decreased by 92.37% Y-o-Y.
Indoco Remedies has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, -13.37% return in last 6 months and -19.17% YTD return.
Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹2944.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹415 & ₹286.6 respectively.
As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Indoco Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|431.49
|449.64
|-4.04%
|426.5
|+1.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.26
|88.3
|+10.15%
|91.54
|+6.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.52
|26.23
|+4.92%
|19.88
|+38.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|411.24
|407.27
|+0.97%
|385.21
|+6.76%
|Operating Income
|20.25
|42.37
|-52.21%
|41.29
|-50.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.97
|32.98
|-78.87%
|33.91
|-79.45%
|Net Income
|2.63
|22.7
|-88.41%
|24.39
|-89.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.2
|1
|-80.05%
|2.62
|-92.37%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess