Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 89.22% YOY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Live : Indoco Remedies declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.17% & the profit decreased by 89.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.04% and the profit decreased by 88.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & decreased by 50.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.2 for Q1 which decreased by 92.37% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, -13.37% return in last 6 months and -19.17% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of 2944.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 415 & 286.6 respectively.

As of 24 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue431.49449.64-4.04%426.5+1.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.2688.3+10.15%91.54+6.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5226.23+4.92%19.88+38.43%
Total Operating Expense411.24407.27+0.97%385.21+6.76%
Operating Income20.2542.37-52.21%41.29-50.96%
Net Income Before Taxes6.9732.98-78.87%33.91-79.45%
Net Income2.6322.7-88.41%24.39-89.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.21-80.05%2.62-92.37%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>431.49Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
