Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.46% YOY

Indoco Remedies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 11.24% & the profit decreased by 29.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.95% and the profit increased by 43.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21% q-o-q & decreased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 29.26% Y-o-Y.
Indoco Remedies has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 11.95% return in last 6 months and -13.83% YTD return.
Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹3228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹423.9 & ₹306.4 respectively.
As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Indoco Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|481.73
|426.5
|+12.95%
|433.04
|+11.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.12
|91.54
|+0.63%
|80.41
|+14.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.41
|19.88
|+7.7%
|15.65
|+36.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|431.77
|385.21
|+12.09%
|360.84
|+19.66%
|Operating Income
|49.96
|41.29
|+21%
|72.2
|-30.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.28
|33.91
|+36.48%
|67.3
|-31.23%
|Net Income
|35.08
|24.39
|+43.83%
|49.73
|-29.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.82
|2.62
|+45.8%
|5.4
|-29.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹481.73Cr
