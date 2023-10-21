Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.46% YOY

Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.46% YOY

Livemint

Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 11.24% YoY & profit decreased by 29.46% YoY

Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 Results

Indoco Remedies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 11.24% & the profit decreased by 29.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.95% and the profit increased by 43.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21% q-o-q & decreased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 29.26% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 11.95% return in last 6 months and -13.83% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of 3228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 423.9 & 306.4 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue481.73426.5+12.95%433.04+11.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.1291.54+0.63%80.41+14.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.4119.88+7.7%15.65+36.81%
Total Operating Expense431.77385.21+12.09%360.84+19.66%
Operating Income49.9641.29+21%72.2-30.8%
Net Income Before Taxes46.2833.91+36.48%67.3-31.23%
Net Income35.0824.39+43.83%49.73-29.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.822.62+45.8%5.4-29.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.08Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹481.73Cr

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
