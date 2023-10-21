Indoco Remedies Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 29.46% YOY

Indoco Remedies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 11.24% & the profit decreased by 29.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.95% and the profit increased by 43.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21% q-o-q & decreased by 30.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 29.26% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 11.95% return in last 6 months and -13.83% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹3228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹423.9 & ₹306.4 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 481.73 426.5 +12.95% 433.04 +11.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.12 91.54 +0.63% 80.41 +14.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.41 19.88 +7.7% 15.65 +36.81% Total Operating Expense 431.77 385.21 +12.09% 360.84 +19.66% Operating Income 49.96 41.29 +21% 72.2 -30.8% Net Income Before Taxes 46.28 33.91 +36.48% 67.3 -31.23% Net Income 35.08 24.39 +43.83% 49.73 -29.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.82 2.62 +45.8% 5.4 -29.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.08Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹481.73Cr

