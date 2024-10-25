Hello User
Indoco Remedies Q2 Results: Loss at 9.57Cr, Revenue Decreased by 10.19% YoY

Indoco Remedies Q2 Results: Loss at ₹9.57Cr, Revenue Decreased by 10.19% YoY

Livemint

Indoco Remedies Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 10.19% YoY & loss at 9.57Cr.

Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Live

Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Live : Indoco Remedies declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in its financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 10.19%, resulting in a loss of 9.57 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of 35.08 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the year-on-year decline, there was a slight recovery compared to the previous quarter, with revenue showing a modest growth of 0.27%. However, the overall performance remains concerning for investors.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 4.5% quarter-on-quarter, but they increased by 0.83% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed picture in cost management.

Operating income experienced a steep decline, down by 43.56% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 77.12% year-on-year. This substantial drop raises questions about the company's operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -1.09 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 128.53% year-on-year, which underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Indoco Remedies has delivered a -7.57% return over the past week, -2.55% over the last six months, and a significant -20.09% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a troubling trend for shareholders.

As of the latest data, Indoco Remedies boasts a market capitalization of 2911.11 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 415 and 286.6.

Analyst coverage remains cautiously optimistic, with out of three analysts following the company; one has given a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. As of 25 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to Buy, suggesting potential for recovery.

Indoco Remedies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue432.66431.49+0.27%481.73-10.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.8897.26-4.5%92.12+0.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8227.52+4.72%21.41+34.61%
Total Operating Expense421.23411.24+2.43%431.77-2.44%
Operating Income11.4320.25-43.56%49.96-77.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.846.97-169.44%46.28-110.46%
Net Income-9.572.63-463.88%35.08-127.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.090.2-645%3.82-128.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.57Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹432.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

