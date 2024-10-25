Indoco Remedies Q2 Results: Loss at ₹9.57Cr, Revenue Decreased by 10.19% YoY

Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Live : Indoco Remedies declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in its financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 10.19%, resulting in a loss of ₹9.57 crore. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹35.08 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Despite the year-on-year decline, there was a slight recovery compared to the previous quarter, with revenue showing a modest growth of 0.27%. However, the overall performance remains concerning for investors.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 4.5% quarter-on-quarter, but they increased by 0.83% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed picture in cost management.
Operating income experienced a steep decline, down by 43.56% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 77.12% year-on-year. This substantial drop raises questions about the company's operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-1.09 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 128.53% year-on-year, which underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Indoco Remedies has delivered a -7.57% return over the past week, -2.55% over the last six months, and a significant -20.09% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a troubling trend for shareholders.
As of the latest data, Indoco Remedies boasts a market capitalization of ₹2911.11 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹415 and ₹286.6.
Analyst coverage remains cautiously optimistic, with out of three analysts following the company; one has given a Hold rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. As of 25 October 2024, the consensus recommendation is to Buy, suggesting potential for recovery.
Indoco Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|432.66
|431.49
|+0.27%
|481.73
|-10.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.88
|97.26
|-4.5%
|92.12
|+0.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.82
|27.52
|+4.72%
|21.41
|+34.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|421.23
|411.24
|+2.43%
|431.77
|-2.44%
|Operating Income
|11.43
|20.25
|-43.56%
|49.96
|-77.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.84
|6.97
|-169.44%
|46.28
|-110.46%
|Net Income
|-9.57
|2.63
|-463.88%
|35.08
|-127.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.09
|0.2
|-645%
|3.82
|-128.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-9.57Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹432.66Cr
