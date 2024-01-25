Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 42.08% YOY

Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit decreased by 42.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.63% and the profit decreased by 53.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.33% q-o-q & increased by 9.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.25% q-o-q & decreased by 32.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.42% Y-o-Y.
Indoco Remedies has delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, 14.22% return in last 6 months and -6.69% YTD return.
Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹3398.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹415 & ₹306.4 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Indoco Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|459.42
|481.73
|-4.63%
|399.2
|+15.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.97
|92.12
|-2.33%
|82.13
|+9.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.35
|21.41
|+13.73%
|17.17
|+41.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|429.07
|431.77
|-0.63%
|354.33
|+21.09%
|Operating Income
|30.35
|49.96
|-39.25%
|44.87
|-32.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.63
|46.28
|-51.1%
|38.22
|-40.79%
|Net Income
|16.3
|35.08
|-53.53%
|28.14
|-42.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|3.82
|-40.46%
|3.05
|-25.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹459.42Cr
