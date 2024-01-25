Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 42.08% YOY

Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 42.08% YOY

Livemint

Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.09% YoY & profit decreased by 42.08% YoY

Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit decreased by 42.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.63% and the profit decreased by 53.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.33% q-o-q & increased by 9.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.25% q-o-q & decreased by 32.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.42% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, 14.22% return in last 6 months and -6.69% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of 3398.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 415 & 306.4 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue459.42481.73-4.63%399.2+15.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.9792.12-2.33%82.13+9.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.3521.41+13.73%17.17+41.82%
Total Operating Expense429.07431.77-0.63%354.33+21.09%
Operating Income30.3549.96-39.25%44.87-32.36%
Net Income Before Taxes22.6346.28-51.1%38.22-40.79%
Net Income16.335.08-53.53%28.14-42.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.273.82-40.46%3.05-25.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹459.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.