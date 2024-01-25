Indoco Remedies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 42.08% YOY

Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.09% & the profit decreased by 42.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.63% and the profit decreased by 53.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.33% q-o-q & increased by 9.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.25% q-o-q & decreased by 32.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 25.42% Y-o-Y.

Indoco Remedies has delivered -5.47% return in the last 1 week, 14.22% return in last 6 months and -6.69% YTD return.

Currently the Indoco Remedies has a market cap of ₹3398.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹415 & ₹306.4 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Indoco Remedies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 459.42 481.73 -4.63% 399.2 +15.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.97 92.12 -2.33% 82.13 +9.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.35 21.41 +13.73% 17.17 +41.82% Total Operating Expense 429.07 431.77 -0.63% 354.33 +21.09% Operating Income 30.35 49.96 -39.25% 44.87 -32.36% Net Income Before Taxes 22.63 46.28 -51.1% 38.22 -40.79% Net Income 16.3 35.08 -53.53% 28.14 -42.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 3.82 -40.46% 3.05 -25.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹459.42Cr

