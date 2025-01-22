Indoco Remedies Q3 Results 2025:Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 10.64% year-over-year, with a loss of ₹26.39 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹16.3 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the company's revenue has declined by 5.11% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter and 8.43% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall loss.
Operating income also saw a drastic decline, down by 237.36% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 151.73% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹-3.16 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 239.21% year-over-year.
Indoco Remedies has delivered a 4.91% return in the last week, a 6.75% return over the last six months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, Indoco Remedies has a market capitalization of ₹3144.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹414 and a low of ₹286.6. Out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating while one analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent financial struggles.
Indoco Remedies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|410.55
|432.66
|-5.11%
|459.42
|-10.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.55
|92.88
|+5.03%
|89.97
|+8.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.72
|28.82
|-0.35%
|24.35
|+17.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|426.25
|421.23
|+1.19%
|429.07
|-0.66%
|Operating Income
|-15.7
|11.43
|-237.36%
|30.35
|-151.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-30.96
|-4.84
|-539.67%
|22.63
|-236.81%
|Net Income
|-26.39
|-9.57
|-175.76%
|16.3
|-261.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.16
|-1.09
|-189.91%
|2.27
|-239.21%
