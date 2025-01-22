Indoco Remedies Q3 Results 2025:Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 10.64% year-over-year, with a loss of ₹26.39 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹16.3 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the company's revenue has declined by 5.11% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter and 8.43% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall loss.

Indoco Remedies Q3 Results

Operating income also saw a drastic decline, down by 237.36% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 151.73% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹-3.16 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 239.21% year-over-year.

Indoco Remedies has delivered a 4.91% return in the last week, a 6.75% return over the last six months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, Indoco Remedies has a market capitalization of ₹3144.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹414 and a low of ₹286.6. Out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating while one analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent financial struggles.

Indoco Remedies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 410.55 432.66 -5.11% 459.42 -10.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.55 92.88 +5.03% 89.97 +8.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.72 28.82 -0.35% 24.35 +17.95% Total Operating Expense 426.25 421.23 +1.19% 429.07 -0.66% Operating Income -15.7 11.43 -237.36% 30.35 -151.73% Net Income Before Taxes -30.96 -4.84 -539.67% 22.63 -236.81% Net Income -26.39 -9.57 -175.76% 16.3 -261.9% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.16 -1.09 -189.91% 2.27 -239.21%