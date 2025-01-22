Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indoco Remedies Q3 results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: loss at 26.39Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.64% YoY

Indoco Remedies Q3 Results 2025:Indoco Remedies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 10.64% year-over-year, with a loss of 26.39 crore. This marks a significant downturn compared to the profit of 16.3 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the company's revenue has declined by 5.11% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter and 8.43% year-over-year. This rise in expenses is likely contributing to the overall loss.

Indoco Remedies Q3 Results

Operating income also saw a drastic decline, down by 237.36% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 151.73% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at -3.16 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 239.21% year-over-year.

Indoco Remedies has delivered a 4.91% return in the last week, a 6.75% return over the last six months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, Indoco Remedies has a market capitalization of 3144.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 414 and a low of 286.6. Out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating while one analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook amidst the company's recent financial struggles.

Indoco Remedies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue410.55432.66-5.11%459.42-10.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.5592.88+5.03%89.97+8.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.7228.82-0.35%24.35+17.95%
Total Operating Expense426.25421.23+1.19%429.07-0.66%
Operating Income-15.711.43-237.36%30.35-151.73%
Net Income Before Taxes-30.96-4.84-539.67%22.63-236.81%
Net Income-26.39-9.57-175.76%16.3-261.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.16-1.09-189.91%2.27-239.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-26.39Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹410.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

