IndoStar Cap turns profitable after 3 years amid scrutiny2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 11:00 PM IST
- Last week, Care Ratings downgraded the NBFC’s ratings for long-term instruments from AA- to A+
MUMBAI : After seeing losses for the past three years, IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd returned to profit in the June quarter, thanks to lower credit cost provisions in the commercial vehicle segment. The non-bank lender recorded a net profit of ₹60.93 crore, against a net loss of ₹36.80 crore a year earlier.