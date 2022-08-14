IndoStar Cap turns profitable after 3 years amid scrutiny

The results come at a time when the non-banking finance company (NBFC) is facing a rating downgrade after its auditor raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. In a press release, IndoStar said it has made efforts to reduce the stress book in the commercial vehicle segment. Collections improved during the quarter to ₹1,312 crore, with gross collection efficiency of 181%. The company also said it has made provisions against the stressed commercial vehicle segment.