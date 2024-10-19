Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a robust performance with a profit increase of 27.9% year-over-year. The company reported a topline growth of 8.05%, showcasing resilience despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.
The results indicate a quarterly revenue decline of 13.11%, while profit showed a marginal increase of 27.08% from the previous quarter. This highlights the company's ability to control costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.28% quarter-over-quarter but rose 24.68% year-over-year.
Operating income, however, faced challenges, declining by 15.78% quarter-over-quarter and down 1.38% year-over-year. This reflects the pressures faced in the current economic environment, although the earnings per share (EPS) rose significantly to ₹2.71, marking a 48.9% increase year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Indostar Capital Finance has experienced a -5.12% return over the last week, but a positive trajectory with a 7.49% return in the last six months and an impressive 58.71% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at ₹3621.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a low of ₹157.5.
As of October 19, 2024, the company has received mixed reviews from analysts. Out of two analysts covering the stock, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future performance.
Indostar Capital Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|338.48
|389.55
|-13.11%
|313.27
|+8.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.14
|85.66
|-5.28%
|65.08
|+24.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.91
|9.34
|-15.31%
|7.7
|+2.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|146.44
|161.53
|-9.34%
|118.55
|+23.53%
|Operating Income
|192.04
|228.02
|-15.78%
|194.72
|-1.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.86
|29.73
|-39.93%
|29.69
|-39.85%
|Net Income
|31.68
|24.93
|+27.08%
|24.77
|+27.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.71
|3.24
|-16.13%
|1.82
|+48.9%
