Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.05% YoY & profit increased by 27.9% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live
Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a robust performance with a profit increase of 27.9% year-over-year. The company reported a topline growth of 8.05%, showcasing resilience despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The results indicate a quarterly revenue decline of 13.11%, while profit showed a marginal increase of 27.08% from the previous quarter. This highlights the company's ability to control costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.28% quarter-over-quarter but rose 24.68% year-over-year.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, declining by 15.78% quarter-over-quarter and down 1.38% year-over-year. This reflects the pressures faced in the current economic environment, although the earnings per share (EPS) rose significantly to 2.71, marking a 48.9% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Indostar Capital Finance has experienced a -5.12% return over the last week, but a positive trajectory with a 7.49% return in the last six months and an impressive 58.71% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at 3621.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 343 and a low of 157.5.

As of October 19, 2024, the company has received mixed reviews from analysts. Out of two analysts covering the stock, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future performance.

Indostar Capital Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue338.48389.55-13.11%313.27+8.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.1485.66-5.28%65.08+24.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.919.34-15.31%7.7+2.73%
Total Operating Expense146.44161.53-9.34%118.55+23.53%
Operating Income192.04228.02-15.78%194.72-1.38%
Net Income Before Taxes17.8629.73-39.93%29.69-39.85%
Net Income31.6824.93+27.08%24.77+27.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.713.24-16.13%1.82+48.9%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹31.68Cr
₹338.48Cr
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.