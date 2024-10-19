Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a robust performance with a profit increase of 27.9% year-over-year. The company reported a topline growth of 8.05%, showcasing resilience despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The results indicate a quarterly revenue decline of 13.11%, while profit showed a marginal increase of 27.08% from the previous quarter. This highlights the company's ability to control costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.28% quarter-over-quarter but rose 24.68% year-over-year.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, declining by 15.78% quarter-over-quarter and down 1.38% year-over-year. This reflects the pressures faced in the current economic environment, although the earnings per share (EPS) rose significantly to ₹2.71, marking a 48.9% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Indostar Capital Finance has experienced a -5.12% return over the last week, but a positive trajectory with a 7.49% return in the last six months and an impressive 58.71% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at ₹3621.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a low of ₹157.5.

As of October 19, 2024, the company has received mixed reviews from analysts. Out of two analysts covering the stock, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future performance.

Indostar Capital Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 338.48 389.55 -13.11% 313.27 +8.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.14 85.66 -5.28% 65.08 +24.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.91 9.34 -15.31% 7.7 +2.73% Total Operating Expense 146.44 161.53 -9.34% 118.55 +23.53% Operating Income 192.04 228.02 -15.78% 194.72 -1.38% Net Income Before Taxes 17.86 29.73 -39.93% 29.69 -39.85% Net Income 31.68 24.93 +27.08% 24.77 +27.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.71 3.24 -16.13% 1.82 +48.9%