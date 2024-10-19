Hello User
Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.9% YoY

Livemint

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.05% YoY & profit increased by 27.9% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live

Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced its Q2 results on October 18, 2024, revealing a robust performance with a profit increase of 27.9% year-over-year. The company reported a topline growth of 8.05%, showcasing resilience despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The results indicate a quarterly revenue decline of 13.11%, while profit showed a marginal increase of 27.08% from the previous quarter. This highlights the company's ability to control costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 5.28% quarter-over-quarter but rose 24.68% year-over-year.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, declining by 15.78% quarter-over-quarter and down 1.38% year-over-year. This reflects the pressures faced in the current economic environment, although the earnings per share (EPS) rose significantly to 2.71, marking a 48.9% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Indostar Capital Finance has experienced a -5.12% return over the last week, but a positive trajectory with a 7.49% return in the last six months and an impressive 58.71% year-to-date return. The current market capitalization stands at 3621.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 343 and a low of 157.5.

As of October 19, 2024, the company has received mixed reviews from analysts. Out of two analysts covering the stock, one has issued a 'Sell' rating while the other has assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating a divided outlook on the company's future performance.

Indostar Capital Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue338.48389.55-13.11%313.27+8.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.1485.66-5.28%65.08+24.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.919.34-15.31%7.7+2.73%
Total Operating Expense146.44161.53-9.34%118.55+23.53%
Operating Income192.04228.02-15.78%194.72-1.38%
Net Income Before Taxes17.8629.73-39.93%29.69-39.85%
Net Income31.6824.93+27.08%24.77+27.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.713.24-16.13%1.82+48.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.68Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹338.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

