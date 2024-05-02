Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.58% YOY

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, revealing a 66.35% YoY increase in revenue.
However, the company experienced a 53.58% YoY decrease in profit during the same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 54.9% while the profit surged by 109.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 9.88% q-o-q and a staggering increase of 2029.47% Y-o-Y.
Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, increasing by 21.1% q-o-q and 3.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹9.46, marking an 80.28% Y-o-Y increase.
In terms of market performance, Indostar Capital Finance delivered -5.71% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 52.6% in the last 6 months and 45.23% YTD.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹3314.21 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹280 & ₹112.4 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 02 May, 2024, show a split opinion with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.
Indostar Capital Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|474.37
|306.24
|+54.9%
|285.17
|+66.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.41
|67.72
|+9.88%
|3.49
|+2029.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.97
|8.68
|+3.34%
|9.18
|-2.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|243.26
|115.4
|+110.8%
|61.51
|+295.51%
|Operating Income
|231.11
|190.84
|+21.1%
|223.66
|+3.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.21
|19.09
|+105.4%
|77.3
|-49.28%
|Net Income
|35.26
|16.87
|+109.01%
|75.96
|-53.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.46
|0.99
|+854.36%
|5.25
|+80.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.26Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹474.37Cr
