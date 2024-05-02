Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.58% YOY

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.58% YOY

Livemint

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 66.35% YoY & profit decreased by 53.58% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, revealing a 66.35% YoY increase in revenue.

However, the company experienced a 53.58% YoY decrease in profit during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 54.9% while the profit surged by 109.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 9.88% q-o-q and a staggering increase of 2029.47% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, increasing by 21.1% q-o-q and 3.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 9.46, marking an 80.28% Y-o-Y increase.

In terms of market performance, Indostar Capital Finance delivered -5.71% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 52.6% in the last 6 months and 45.23% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 3314.21 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 280 & 112.4 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 02 May, 2024, show a split opinion with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

Indostar Capital Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue474.37306.24+54.9%285.17+66.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.4167.72+9.88%3.49+2029.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.978.68+3.34%9.18-2.32%
Total Operating Expense243.26115.4+110.8%61.51+295.51%
Operating Income231.11190.84+21.1%223.66+3.33%
Net Income Before Taxes39.2119.09+105.4%77.3-49.28%
Net Income35.2616.87+109.01%75.96-53.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.460.99+854.36%5.25+80.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.26Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹474.37Cr

