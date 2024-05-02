Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.58% YOY

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 66.35% YoY & profit decreased by 53.58% YoY

Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Live : Indostar Capital Finance announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, revealing a 66.35% YoY increase in revenue.

However, the company experienced a 53.58% YoY decrease in profit during the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 54.9% while the profit surged by 109.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant rise of 9.88% q-o-q and a staggering increase of 2029.47% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also witnessed a positive trend, increasing by 21.1% q-o-q and 3.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹9.46, marking an 80.28% Y-o-Y increase.

In terms of market performance, Indostar Capital Finance delivered -5.71% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 52.6% in the last 6 months and 45.23% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹3314.21 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹280 & ₹112.4 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 02 May, 2024, show a split opinion with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

Indostar Capital Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 474.37 306.24 +54.9% 285.17 +66.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.41 67.72 +9.88% 3.49 +2029.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.97 8.68 +3.34% 9.18 -2.32% Total Operating Expense 243.26 115.4 +110.8% 61.51 +295.51% Operating Income 231.11 190.84 +21.1% 223.66 +3.33% Net Income Before Taxes 39.21 19.09 +105.4% 77.3 -49.28% Net Income 35.26 16.87 +109.01% 75.96 -53.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.46 0.99 +854.36% 5.25 +80.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.26Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹474.37Cr

