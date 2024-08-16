Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 6.42% YoY

Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 6.42% YoY

Livemint

Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 28.47% YoY & profit increased by 6.42% YoY

Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live

Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live : Indowind Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company reported a 28.47% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in revenue, while profit saw a modest rise of 6.42% YoY.

Despite the YoY revenue decline, the company experienced a significant quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) improvement, with revenue growing by 22.96% and profit increasing by an impressive 147.16%. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend as well. These expenses declined by 23.75% QoQ but increased by 5.86% YoY, reflecting cost control efforts and increased operational activities respectively.

Operating income also painted a complex picture. It surged by 245.89% QoQ, indicating a robust quarter, but saw a YoY decrease of 31.43%. This suggests that while the company is recovering strongly from the previous quarter, it still faces challenges compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.15, which represents a 34.57% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS could be a result of the decreased revenue and other financial pressures faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Indowind Energy has delivered a -7.85% return over the last week, a 3.2% return over the last 6 months, and a strong 38.11% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a volatile yet overall positive trend in the company's stock value.

Currently, Indowind Energy boasts a market capitalization of 344.88 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 32.66 and a low of 11.73, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the past year.

Indowind Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.464.44+22.96%7.63-28.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.723.57-23.75%2.57+5.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.040.32+230.66%2.06-49.21%
Total Operating Expense3.65.71-36.83%4.93-26.84%
Operating Income1.85-1.27+245.89%2.7-31.43%
Net Income Before Taxes1.440.03+4277.88%1.44+0.63%
Net Income1.610.65+147.16%1.51+6.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.06+153.28%0.23-34.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.