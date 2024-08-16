Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 6.42% YoY

Indowind Energy Q1 Results Live : Indowind Energy declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial metrics. The company reported a 28.47% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in revenue, while profit saw a modest rise of 6.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the YoY revenue decline, the company experienced a significant quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) improvement, with revenue growing by 22.96% and profit increasing by an impressive 147.16%. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend as well. These expenses declined by 23.75% QoQ but increased by 5.86% YoY, reflecting cost control efforts and increased operational activities respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also painted a complex picture. It surged by 245.89% QoQ, indicating a robust quarter, but saw a YoY decrease of 31.43%. This suggests that while the company is recovering strongly from the previous quarter, it still faces challenges compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.15, which represents a 34.57% decrease YoY. This drop in EPS could be a result of the decreased revenue and other financial pressures faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Indowind Energy has delivered a -7.85% return over the last week, a 3.2% return over the last 6 months, and a strong 38.11% year-to-date (YTD) return. This shows a volatile yet overall positive trend in the company's stock value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Indowind Energy boasts a market capitalization of ₹344.88 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹32.66 and a low of ₹11.73, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the past year.

Indowind Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.46 4.44 +22.96% 7.63 -28.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.72 3.57 -23.75% 2.57 +5.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.04 0.32 +230.66% 2.06 -49.21% Total Operating Expense 3.6 5.71 -36.83% 4.93 -26.84% Operating Income 1.85 -1.27 +245.89% 2.7 -31.43% Net Income Before Taxes 1.44 0.03 +4277.88% 1.44 +0.63% Net Income 1.61 0.65 +147.16% 1.51 +6.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.06 +153.28% 0.23 -34.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.61Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar