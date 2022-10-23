Indraprastha Gas accumulates net profit of 416.15 crore for Q2FY23

The role of IGL in checking the vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region is established both at national as well as international forums. IGL has well laid out its city gas distribution infrastructure in Delhi; Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehpur, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Hamirpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, parts of Kanpur and Meerut. It consists of more than 17,500 km of pipeline network.