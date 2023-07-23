Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indraprastha Gas Q1 net profit grows 4% to 438 crore

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a net profit of 438.40 crore and total comprehensive income of 438.40 crores for the quarter ended 30 June.

Indraprastha Gas Limited Gas Station (Mint)

The consolidated financial results of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL' or the 'Company') released its quarter earnings on 23 July for the quarter ended 30 June.

The Statement includes the Company's share of net profit after tax of 438.40 crore which is a 4 per cent increase QoQ and a total comprehensive income of around 438.50 crores.

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
