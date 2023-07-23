Indraprastha Gas Q1 net profit grows 4% to 438 crore

Indraprastha Gas Q1 net profit grows 4% to ₹438 crore1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a net profit of 438.40 crore and total comprehensive income of 438.40 crores for the quarter ended 30 June.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported a net profit of 438.40 crore and total comprehensive income of 438.40 crores for the quarter ended 30 June.
The consolidated financial results of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL' or the 'Company') released its quarter earnings on 23 July for the quarter ended 30 June.
The consolidated financial results of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL' or the 'Company') released its quarter earnings on 23 July for the quarter ended 30 June.
The Statement includes the Company's share of net profit after tax of ₹438.40 crore which is a 4 per cent increase QoQ and a total comprehensive income of around ₹438.50 crores.
The Statement includes the Company's share of net profit after tax of ₹438.40 crore which is a 4 per cent increase QoQ and a total comprehensive income of around ₹438.50 crores.