Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.81% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.45% YoY & profit decreased by 7.81% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit decreased by 7.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit increased by 10.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.74% q-o-q & increased by 1.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.55% q-o-q & decreased by 14.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.87 for Q1 which decreased by 7.91% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 26.19% return in last 6 months and 31.18% YTD return.

Currently the Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of 38416.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 553.4 & 375.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indraprastha Gas Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3891.473964.42-1.84%3761.85+3.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.6866.89-22.74%50.84+1.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization114.43110.89+3.19%98.93+15.67%
Total Operating Expense3425.593554.14-3.62%3218.4+6.44%
Operating Income465.88410.28+13.55%543.45-14.27%
Net Income Before Taxes616.79569.12+8.38%670.33-7.99%
Net Income481.2433.79+10.93%521.99-7.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.876.2+10.81%7.46-7.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>481.2Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3891.47Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.81% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -3.25 (-1.08%)

    Tata Steel

    157.85
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.45 (-1.53%)

    ITC

    492.20
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.85 (-0.37%)

    Tata Motors

    1,065.30
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    37.65 (3.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,329.95
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    245.6 (7.96%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    52.20
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.7 (5.45%)

    Suzlon Energy

    63.58
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.87 (4.73%)

    Raymond

    2,074.00
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    81.05 (4.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue