Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.81% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit decreased by 7.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit increased by 10.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.74% q-o-q & increased by 1.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.55% q-o-q & decreased by 14.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.87 for Q1 which decreased by 7.91% Y-o-Y.
Indraprastha Gas has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 26.19% return in last 6 months and 31.18% YTD return.
Currently the Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹38416.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹553.4 & ₹375.7 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Indraprastha Gas Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3891.47
|3964.42
|-1.84%
|3761.85
|+3.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.68
|66.89
|-22.74%
|50.84
|+1.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|114.43
|110.89
|+3.19%
|98.93
|+15.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|3425.59
|3554.14
|-3.62%
|3218.4
|+6.44%
|Operating Income
|465.88
|410.28
|+13.55%
|543.45
|-14.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|616.79
|569.12
|+8.38%
|670.33
|-7.99%
|Net Income
|481.2
|433.79
|+10.93%
|521.99
|-7.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.87
|6.2
|+10.81%
|7.46
|-7.91%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess