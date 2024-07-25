Hello User
Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.81% YOY

Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit decreased by 7.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit increased by 10.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.74% q-o-q & increased by 1.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.55% q-o-q & decreased by 14.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.87 for Q1 which decreased by 7.91% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 26.19% return in last 6 months and 31.18% YTD return.

Currently the Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of 38416.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 553.4 & 375.7 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indraprastha Gas Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3891.473964.42-1.84%3761.85+3.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.6866.89-22.74%50.84+1.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization114.43110.89+3.19%98.93+15.67%
Total Operating Expense3425.593554.14-3.62%3218.4+6.44%
Operating Income465.88410.28+13.55%543.45-14.27%
Net Income Before Taxes616.79569.12+8.38%670.33-7.99%
Net Income481.2433.79+10.93%521.99-7.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.876.2+10.81%7.46-7.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹481.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3891.47Cr

