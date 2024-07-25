Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.81% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit decreased by 7.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.84% and the profit increased by 10.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.74% q-o-q & increased by 1.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.87 for Q1 which decreased by 7.91% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 26.19% return in last 6 months and 31.18% YTD return.

Currently the Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹38416.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹553.4 & ₹375.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indraprastha Gas Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3891.47 3964.42 -1.84% 3761.85 +3.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.68 66.89 -22.74% 50.84 +1.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 114.43 110.89 +3.19% 98.93 +15.67% Total Operating Expense 3425.59 3554.14 -3.62% 3218.4 +6.44% Operating Income 465.88 410.28 +13.55% 543.45 -14.27% Net Income Before Taxes 616.79 569.12 +8.38% 670.33 -7.99% Net Income 481.2 433.79 +10.93% 521.99 -7.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.87 6.2 +10.81% 7.46 -7.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹481.2Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3891.47Cr

