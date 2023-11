Indraprastha Gas Q2 results: The Indian gas distributor reported a 29.5% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹553 crore in the July-September quarter of FY 23-24.

The company's net consolidated revenue declined by 2.5% to ₹3,822 crore in the September quarter against ₹3,922.02 crore in the year ago period.

(More to come)

INDRAPRASTHA GAS More Information

