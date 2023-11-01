Indraprastha Gas Q2 results: The Indian gas distributor reported a 29.5% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹553 crore in the July-September quarter of FY 23-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's net consolidated revenue declined by 2.5% to ₹3,822 crore in the September quarter against ₹3,922.02 crore in the year ago period.

IGL stock closed marginally lower at ₹380.55 per share on BSE on Wednesday. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share at the face value of ₹2 each. The record date to receive the interim dividend was fixed as November 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Board of Directors in its meeting held today, has declared interim dividend at 200% i.e. Rs.4.00 per share (Face value of Rs.2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The record date for ascertainment of shareholders entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend shall be November 15, 2023 (Wednesday)," said the company in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹808.77 crore during the second quarter, which was almost 25 percent higher as compared to ₹648.2 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Its total volume increased by 3 per cent {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s total volume stood at 8.30 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meters per day), reporting a growth of 3 percent compared to last year.

CNG volumes showed 3 percent growth year-on-year at 574.72 million scm while PNG (domestic) and PNG (industrial/ commercial) witnessed 15 percent increase and 2 percent decline in volumes on yearly basis respectively.

Shares of IGL settled at ₹380.55 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.59 percent lower than the previous day's {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!