Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.32% YoY

Indraprastha Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 42.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit decreased by 13.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.61% q-o-q & increased by 34.98% YoY.
The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & increased by 37.04% YoY.
The EPS is ₹6.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.35% YoY.
Indraprastha Gas has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -11.93% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.
Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹28360.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹515.7 & ₹375.7 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Indraprastha Gas Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3926.19
|3822.53
|+2.71%
|4089.03
|-3.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|59.08
|51.55
|+14.61%
|43.77
|+34.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.91
|102.23
|-0.31%
|92.49
|+10.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|3465.77
|3267.82
|+6.06%
|3753.05
|-7.65%
|Operating Income
|460.42
|554.71
|-17%
|335.98
|+37.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|598.97
|704.08
|-14.93%
|444.91
|+34.63%
|Net Income
|475.45
|552.67
|-13.97%
|334.06
|+42.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.79
|7.9
|-14.05%
|4.77
|+42.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹475.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3926.19Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!