Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.32% YoY

Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.32% YoY

Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.98% YoY & profit increased by 42.32% YoY

Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indraprastha Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 42.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit decreased by 13.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.61% q-o-q & increased by 34.98% YoY.

The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & increased by 37.04% YoY.

The EPS is 6.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.35% YoY.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -11.93% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.

Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of 28360.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 515.7 & 375.7 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Indraprastha Gas Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3926.193822.53+2.71%4089.03-3.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total59.0851.55+14.61%43.77+34.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.91102.23-0.31%92.49+10.18%
Total Operating Expense3465.773267.82+6.06%3753.05-7.65%
Operating Income460.42554.71-17%335.98+37.04%
Net Income Before Taxes598.97704.08-14.93%444.91+34.63%
Net Income475.45552.67-13.97%334.06+42.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.797.9-14.05%4.77+42.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹475.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3926.19Cr

