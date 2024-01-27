Indraprastha Gas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 42.32% YoY

Indraprastha Gas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 42.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.71% and the profit decreased by 13.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.61% q-o-q & increased by 34.98% YoY.

The operating income was down by 17% q-o-q & increased by 37.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 42.35% YoY.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -11.93% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.

Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹28360.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹515.7 & ₹375.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 12 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Indraprastha Gas Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3926.19 3822.53 +2.71% 4089.03 -3.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 59.08 51.55 +14.61% 43.77 +34.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.91 102.23 -0.31% 92.49 +10.18% Total Operating Expense 3465.77 3267.82 +6.06% 3753.05 -7.65% Operating Income 460.42 554.71 -17% 335.98 +37.04% Net Income Before Taxes 598.97 704.08 -14.93% 444.91 +34.63% Net Income 475.45 552.67 -13.97% 334.06 +42.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.79 7.9 -14.05% 4.77 +42.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹475.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3926.19Cr

