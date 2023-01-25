Indraprastha Gas Q3 net profit slides 10% YoY to Rs278 crore2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:50 PM IST
- For the quarter ending Dec 2022, IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 7.66 mmscmd to 8.12 mmscmd
NEW DELHI : Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Wednesday reported 9.81% decrease in net profit to ₹278.26 crore in the December quarter despite a 67% jump in net revenue from operations.
