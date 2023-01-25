Indraprastha Gas Q3 net profit slides 10% YoY to Rs278 crore

“We wish to inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today, has declared interim dividend @ 150% i.e. Rs. 3.00 per share (Face value of Rs. 2/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The record date for ascertainment of shareholders entitled to receive the aforesaid interim dividend shall be February 7, 2023 (Tuesday),“ it said.

