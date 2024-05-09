Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.13% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.39% & the profit increased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.97% and the profit decreased by 8.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.22% q-o-q & increased by 43.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 10.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.2 for Q4 which increased by 9.09% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered -5.53% return in the last 1 week, 9% return in the last 6 months, and 4.35% YTD return.

Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹30558.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹515.7 & ₹375.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Indraprastha Gas Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3964.42 3926.19 +0.97% 4061.63 -2.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.89 59.08 +13.22% 46.68 +43.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.89 101.91 +8.81% 93.77 +18.26% Total Operating Expense 3554.14 3465.77 +2.55% 3689.12 -3.66% Operating Income 410.28 460.42 -10.89% 372.51 +10.14% Net Income Before Taxes 569.12 598.97 -4.98% 503.16 +13.11% Net Income 433.79 476.62 -8.99% 397.51 +9.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.2 6.79 -8.69% 5.68 +9.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹433.79Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3964.42Cr

