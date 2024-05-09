Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.13% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.39% & the profit increased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.97% and the profit decreased by 8.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.22% q-o-q & increased by 43.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.2 for Q4 which increased by 9.09% Y-o-Y.
Indraprastha Gas has delivered -5.53% return in the last 1 week, 9% return in the last 6 months, and 4.35% YTD return.
Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of ₹30558.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹515.7 & ₹375.7 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Indraprastha Gas Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3964.42
|3926.19
|+0.97%
|4061.63
|-2.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.89
|59.08
|+13.22%
|46.68
|+43.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|110.89
|101.91
|+8.81%
|93.77
|+18.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|3554.14
|3465.77
|+2.55%
|3689.12
|-3.66%
|Operating Income
|410.28
|460.42
|-10.89%
|372.51
|+10.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|569.12
|598.97
|-4.98%
|503.16
|+13.11%
|Net Income
|433.79
|476.62
|-8.99%
|397.51
|+9.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.2
|6.79
|-8.69%
|5.68
|+9.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹433.79Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3964.42Cr
