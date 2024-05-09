Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.13% YOY

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.13% YOY

Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.39% YoY & profit increased by 9.13% YoY

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live

Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Gas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.39% & the profit increased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.97% and the profit decreased by 8.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.22% q-o-q & increased by 43.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.2 for Q4 which increased by 9.09% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Gas has delivered -5.53% return in the last 1 week, 9% return in the last 6 months, and 4.35% YTD return.

Currently, Indraprastha Gas has a market cap of 30558.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 515.7 & 375.7 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Indraprastha Gas Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3964.423926.19+0.97%4061.63-2.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.8959.08+13.22%46.68+43.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.89101.91+8.81%93.77+18.26%
Total Operating Expense3554.143465.77+2.55%3689.12-3.66%
Operating Income410.28460.42-10.89%372.51+10.14%
Net Income Before Taxes569.12598.97-4.98%503.16+13.11%
Net Income433.79476.62-8.99%397.51+9.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.26.79-8.69%5.68+9.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹433.79Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3964.42Cr

