Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.79% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.79% YOY

Livemint

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.49% YoY & profit increased by 46.79% YoY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.49% & the profit increased by 46.79% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit increased by 43.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 46.69% q-o-q & increased by 49.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.88 for Q1 which increased by 46.55% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 36.2% return in last 6 months and 50.54% YTD return.

Currently the Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of 2379.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 282.8 & 140.35 respectively.

Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue347.86314.73+10.53%306.51+13.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.5964.79+2.78%63.27+5.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.0410.21+8.13%9.81+12.54%
Total Operating Expense291.78276.5+5.53%269.06+8.44%
Operating Income56.0838.23+46.69%37.45+49.75%
Net Income Before Taxes59.5941.56+43.38%40.23+48.12%
Net Income44.7731.17+43.63%30.5+46.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.883.4+43.53%3.33+46.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.77Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹347.86Cr

