Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.79% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.49% & the profit increased by 46.79% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit increased by 43.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 46.69% q-o-q & increased by 49.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.88 for Q1 which increased by 46.55% Y-o-Y.
Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 36.2% return in last 6 months and 50.54% YTD return.
Currently the Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of ₹2379.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹282.8 & ₹140.35 respectively.
Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|347.86
|314.73
|+10.53%
|306.51
|+13.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.59
|64.79
|+2.78%
|63.27
|+5.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.04
|10.21
|+8.13%
|9.81
|+12.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|291.78
|276.5
|+5.53%
|269.06
|+8.44%
|Operating Income
|56.08
|38.23
|+46.69%
|37.45
|+49.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.59
|41.56
|+43.38%
|40.23
|+48.12%
|Net Income
|44.77
|31.17
|+43.63%
|30.5
|+46.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.88
|3.4
|+43.53%
|3.33
|+46.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.77Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹347.86Cr
