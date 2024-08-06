Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.79% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.49% YoY & profit increased by 46.79% YoY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q1 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.49% & the profit increased by 46.79% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit increased by 43.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.78% q-o-q & increased by 5.25% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 46.69% q-o-q & increased by 49.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.88 for Q1 which increased by 46.55% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered -3.84% return in the last 1 week, 36.2% return in last 6 months and 50.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of ₹2379.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹282.8 & ₹140.35 respectively.

Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 347.86 314.73 +10.53% 306.51 +13.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.59 64.79 +2.78% 63.27 +5.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.04 10.21 +8.13% 9.81 +12.54% Total Operating Expense 291.78 276.5 +5.53% 269.06 +8.44% Operating Income 56.08 38.23 +46.69% 37.45 +49.75% Net Income Before Taxes 59.59 41.56 +43.38% 40.23 +48.12% Net Income 44.77 31.17 +43.63% 30.5 +46.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.88 3.4 +43.53% 3.33 +46.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.77Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹347.86Cr

