Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 57.11% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.17% & the profit increased by 57.11% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.7% and the profit increased by 5.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & increased by 0.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 69.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.4 for Q4 which increased by 56.88% Y-o-Y.
Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered 2.62% return in the last 1 week, 18.14% return in the last 6 months and 43.14% YTD return.
Currently, Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of ₹2262.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹282.8 & ₹81.9 respectively.
Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|314.73
|306.46
|+2.7%
|273.27
|+15.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.79
|66.48
|-2.54%
|64.53
|+0.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.21
|10.03
|+1.79%
|9.86
|+3.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|276.5
|269.19
|+2.72%
|250.77
|+10.26%
|Operating Income
|38.23
|37.27
|+2.58%
|22.5
|+69.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.56
|40.67
|+2.19%
|27.2
|+52.79%
|Net Income
|31.17
|29.44
|+5.88%
|19.84
|+57.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.4
|3.21
|+5.92%
|2.17
|+56.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.17Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹314.73Cr
