Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 57.11% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 57.11% YOY

Livemint

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.17% YoY & profit increased by 57.11% YoY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.17% & the profit increased by 57.11% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.7% and the profit increased by 5.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & increased by 0.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 69.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.4 for Q4 which increased by 56.88% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered 2.62% return in the last 1 week, 18.14% return in the last 6 months and 43.14% YTD return.

Currently, Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of 2262.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 282.8 & 81.9 respectively.

Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue314.73306.46+2.7%273.27+15.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.7966.48-2.54%64.53+0.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.2110.03+1.79%9.86+3.55%
Total Operating Expense276.5269.19+2.72%250.77+10.26%
Operating Income38.2337.27+2.58%22.5+69.91%
Net Income Before Taxes41.5640.67+2.19%27.2+52.79%
Net Income31.1729.44+5.88%19.84+57.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.43.21+5.92%2.17+56.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.17Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹314.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.