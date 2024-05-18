Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 57.11% YOY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.17% YoY & profit increased by 57.11% YoY

Indraprastha Medical Corp Q4 Results Live : Indraprastha Medical Corp declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.17% & the profit increased by 57.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.7% and the profit increased by 5.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.54% q-o-q & increased by 0.4% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 69.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.4 for Q4 which increased by 56.88% Y-o-Y.

Indraprastha Medical Corp has delivered 2.62% return in the last 1 week, 18.14% return in the last 6 months and 43.14% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Indraprastha Medical Corp has a market cap of ₹2262.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹282.8 & ₹81.9 respectively.

Indraprastha Medical Corp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 314.73 306.46 +2.7% 273.27 +15.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.79 66.48 -2.54% 64.53 +0.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.21 10.03 +1.79% 9.86 +3.55% Total Operating Expense 276.5 269.19 +2.72% 250.77 +10.26% Operating Income 38.23 37.27 +2.58% 22.5 +69.91% Net Income Before Taxes 41.56 40.67 +2.19% 27.2 +52.79% Net Income 31.17 29.44 +5.88% 19.84 +57.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.4 3.21 +5.92% 2.17 +56.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.17Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹314.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!