Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹10.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹10.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 Results

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 35.45% & the loss came at 10.59cr. It is noteworthy that Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese had declared a profit of 6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.99% q-o-q & decreased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2299.89% q-o-q & decreased by 169.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.81 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 273.97% Y-o-Y.

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has delivered -0.02% return in the last 1 week, 20.5% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.

Currently, Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has a market cap of 129.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 59.4 & 28.8 respectively.

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.745.6-54.6%32.07-35.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.383.31-27.99%3.04-21.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.881.05-16.67%1.05-16.63%
Total Operating Expense27.2345.87-40.63%34.49-21.05%
Operating Income-6.53-0.27-2299.89%-2.42-169.63%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.443.18-428.79%7.76-234.57%
Net Income-10.592.92-463.08%6.09-273.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.811.05-462.86%2.19-273.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-10.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹20.7Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
