Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹10.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 35.45% & the loss came at ₹10.59cr. It is noteworthy that Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese had declared a profit of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.6%.