Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: loss at 10.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 35.45% & the loss came at ₹10.59cr. It is noteworthy that Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese had declared a profit of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.99% q-o-q & decreased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2299.89% q-o-q & decreased by 169.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-3.81 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 273.97% Y-o-Y.

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has delivered -0.02% return in the last 1 week, 20.5% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.

Currently, Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has a market cap of ₹129.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹59.4 & ₹28.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.7 45.6 -54.6% 32.07 -35.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.38 3.31 -27.99% 3.04 -21.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.88 1.05 -16.67% 1.05 -16.63% Total Operating Expense 27.23 45.87 -40.63% 34.49 -21.05% Operating Income -6.53 -0.27 -2299.89% -2.42 -169.63% Net Income Before Taxes -10.44 3.18 -428.79% 7.76 -234.57% Net Income -10.59 2.92 -463.08% 6.09 -273.84% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.81 1.05 -462.86% 2.19 -273.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-10.59Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹20.7Cr

