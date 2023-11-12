Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹10.59Cr, Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 35.45% YoY & loss at ₹10.59Cr
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 35.45% & the loss came at ₹10.59cr. It is noteworthy that Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese had declared a profit of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.99% q-o-q & decreased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2299.89% q-o-q & decreased by 169.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.81 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 273.97% Y-o-Y.
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has delivered -0.02% return in the last 1 week, 20.5% return in the last 6 months, and 1.44% YTD return.
Currently, Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese has a market cap of ₹129.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹59.4 & ₹28.8 respectively.
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.7
|45.6
|-54.6%
|32.07
|-35.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.38
|3.31
|-27.99%
|3.04
|-21.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.88
|1.05
|-16.67%
|1.05
|-16.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.23
|45.87
|-40.63%
|34.49
|-21.05%
|Operating Income
|-6.53
|-0.27
|-2299.89%
|-2.42
|-169.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.44
|3.18
|-428.79%
|7.76
|-234.57%
|Net Income
|-10.59
|2.92
|-463.08%
|6.09
|-273.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.81
|1.05
|-462.86%
|2.19
|-273.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-10.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹20.7Cr
