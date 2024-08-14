Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 94.57% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 89.31% YoY & profit decreased by 94.57% YoY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live
Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.31% and the profit decreased by 94.57% YoY. This has been a challenging quarter for the company as compared to the previous quarter with a revenue decline of 91.57% and a profit decrease of 99.61%.

The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses which declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 84.4% year-on-year. However, these cost-cutting measures were not enough to offset the decline in revenue and profit.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 102.97% q-o-q and decreased by 121.53% Y-o-Y, indicating severe operational challenges. This has been reflected in the Earnings Per Share (EPS) which stands at 0.16 for Q1, a decrease of 94.52% year-on-year.

Despite the dismal quarterly performance, Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.

Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of 920.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 186 and 81.85 respectively. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates through these challenging times and whether it can stage a recovery in the coming quarters.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.17393.33-91.57%310.34-89.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.0939.25-84.49%39.02-84.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.2512.67-98.03%13.89-98.2%
Total Operating Expense43.1656.72-23.91%263.92-83.65%
Operating Income-9.99336.62-102.97%46.41-121.53%
Net Income Before Taxes0.98373.34-99.74%31.64-96.9%
Net Income0.94238.82-99.61%17.24-94.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.16-2.11+107.59%2.92-94.52%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹0.94Cr
₹33.17Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
    • Employment Type

