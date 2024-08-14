Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 94.57% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.31% and the profit decreased by 94.57% YoY. This has been a challenging quarter for the company as compared to the previous quarter with a revenue decline of 91.57% and a profit decrease of 99.61%.

The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses which declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 84.4% year-on-year. However, these cost-cutting measures were not enough to offset the decline in revenue and profit.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 102.97% q-o-q and decreased by 121.53% Y-o-Y, indicating severe operational challenges. This has been reflected in the Earnings Per Share (EPS) which stands at ₹0.16 for Q1, a decrease of 94.52% year-on-year.

Despite the dismal quarterly performance, Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.

Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of ₹920.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹186 and ₹81.85 respectively. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates through these challenging times and whether it can stage a recovery in the coming quarters.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.17 393.33 -91.57% 310.34 -89.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.09 39.25 -84.49% 39.02 -84.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.25 12.67 -98.03% 13.89 -98.2% Total Operating Expense 43.16 56.72 -23.91% 263.92 -83.65% Operating Income -9.99 336.62 -102.97% 46.41 -121.53% Net Income Before Taxes 0.98 373.34 -99.74% 31.64 -96.9% Net Income 0.94 238.82 -99.61% 17.24 -94.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.16 -2.11 +107.59% 2.92 -94.52%