Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 94.57% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Ind-Swift Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 89.31% and the profit decreased by 94.57% YoY. This has been a challenging quarter for the company as compared to the previous quarter with a revenue decline of 91.57% and a profit decrease of 99.61%.
The company also reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses which declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 84.4% year-on-year. However, these cost-cutting measures were not enough to offset the decline in revenue and profit.
The operating income also took a hit, down by 102.97% q-o-q and decreased by 121.53% Y-o-Y, indicating severe operational challenges. This has been reflected in the Earnings Per Share (EPS) which stands at ₹0.16 for Q1, a decrease of 94.52% year-on-year.
Despite the dismal quarterly performance, Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.62% return in the last 6 months, and a 50.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.
Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of ₹920.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹186 and ₹81.85 respectively. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates through these challenging times and whether it can stage a recovery in the coming quarters.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.17
|393.33
|-91.57%
|310.34
|-89.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.09
|39.25
|-84.49%
|39.02
|-84.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.25
|12.67
|-98.03%
|13.89
|-98.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.16
|56.72
|-23.91%
|263.92
|-83.65%
|Operating Income
|-9.99
|336.62
|-102.97%
|46.41
|-121.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.98
|373.34
|-99.74%
|31.64
|-96.9%
|Net Income
|0.94
|238.82
|-99.61%
|17.24
|-94.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.16
|-2.11
|+107.59%
|2.92
|-94.52%
