Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.38% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.05% & the profit decreased by 29.38% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 38.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 11.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.37% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.25% Y-o-Y.
Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -9.27% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in the last 6 months, and -4.59% YTD return.
Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of ₹583.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹123.4 & ₹53.95 respectively.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|287.51
|289.71
|-0.76%
|312.69
|-8.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.08
|37.46
|-1.01%
|33.22
|+11.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.56
|13.19
|+2.79%
|15.39
|-11.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|249.38
|237.2
|+5.13%
|274.31
|-9.09%
|Operating Income
|38.13
|52.51
|-27.37%
|38.37
|-0.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.19
|38.77
|-37.59%
|24.35
|-0.63%
|Net Income
|19.42
|31.66
|-38.66%
|27.5
|-29.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.29
|5.36
|-38.62%
|4.65
|-29.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹287.51Cr
