Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.38% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.05% & the profit decreased by 29.38% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 38.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 11.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 27.37% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.25% Y-o-Y.

Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -9.27% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in the last 6 months, and -4.59% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of ₹583.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹123.4 & ₹53.95 respectively.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 287.51 289.71 -0.76% 312.69 -8.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.08 37.46 -1.01% 33.22 +11.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.56 13.19 +2.79% 15.39 -11.92% Total Operating Expense 249.38 237.2 +5.13% 274.31 -9.09% Operating Income 38.13 52.51 -27.37% 38.37 -0.62% Net Income Before Taxes 24.19 38.77 -37.59% 24.35 -0.63% Net Income 19.42 31.66 -38.66% 27.5 -29.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.29 5.36 -38.62% 4.65 -29.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹287.51Cr

