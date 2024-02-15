Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.38% YOY

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.38% YOY

Livemint

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 8.05% YoY & profit decreased by 29.38% YoY

Ind-Swift Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ind-Swift Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.05% & the profit decreased by 29.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.76% and the profit decreased by 38.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 11.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.37% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 29.25% Y-o-Y.

Ind-Swift Laboratories has delivered -9.27% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in the last 6 months, and -4.59% YTD return.

Currently, Ind-Swift Laboratories has a market cap of 583.78 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 123.4 & 53.95 respectively.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue287.51289.71-0.76%312.69-8.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.0837.46-1.01%33.22+11.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5613.19+2.79%15.39-11.92%
Total Operating Expense249.38237.2+5.13%274.31-9.09%
Operating Income38.1352.51-27.37%38.37-0.62%
Net Income Before Taxes24.1938.77-37.59%24.35-0.63%
Net Income19.4231.66-38.66%27.5-29.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.295.36-38.62%4.65-29.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹287.51Cr

