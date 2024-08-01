Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Indus Towers announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showing a 4.34% increase in revenue and a significant 42.88% rise in profits year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.64% growth in revenue and a 3.93% increase in profits.

The company experienced a 1.72% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a 6.93% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income saw a notable 17.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 39.81% rise year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.15, marking a 43% increase year-over-year.

Indus Towers delivered impressive returns of 1.64% in the last week, 95.16% in the last 6 months, and 117.61% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹116690.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹453.3 & ₹157.35 respectively.

Analysts covering Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 provided varying recommendations, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts a Sell, 6 analysts a Hold, 6 analysts a Buy, and 2 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7383 7193.2 +2.64% 7075.9 +4.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 597.5 587.4 +1.72% 642 -6.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 1583.6 1587.8 -0.26% 1374.1 +15.25% Total Operating Expense 4439.4 4686.1 -5.26% 4970.5 -10.69% Operating Income 2943.6 2507.1 +17.41% 2105.4 +39.81% Net Income Before Taxes 2591.8 2488.9 +4.13% 1810.3 +43.17% Net Income 1925.9 1853.1 +3.93% 1347.9 +42.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.15 6.88 +3.92% 5 +43%