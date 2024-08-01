Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.34% YoY & profit increased by 42.88% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Indus Towers Q1 Results Live
Indus Towers Q1 Results Live

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Indus Towers announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showing a 4.34% increase in revenue and a significant 42.88% rise in profits year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.64% growth in revenue and a 3.93% increase in profits.

The company experienced a 1.72% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a 6.93% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income saw a notable 17.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 39.81% rise year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.15, marking a 43% increase year-over-year.

Indus Towers delivered impressive returns of 1.64% in the last week, 95.16% in the last 6 months, and 117.61% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 116690.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 453.3 & 157.35 respectively.

Analysts covering Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 provided varying recommendations, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts a Sell, 6 analysts a Hold, 6 analysts a Buy, and 2 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue73837193.2+2.64%7075.9+4.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total597.5587.4+1.72%642-6.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization1583.61587.8-0.26%1374.1+15.25%
Total Operating Expense4439.44686.1-5.26%4970.5-10.69%
Operating Income2943.62507.1+17.41%2105.4+39.81%
Net Income Before Taxes2591.82488.9+4.13%1810.3+43.17%
Net Income1925.91853.1+3.93%1347.9+42.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.156.88+3.92%5+43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1925.9Cr
₹7383Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    459.05
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.4 (1.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.10
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.3%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.50
    11:13 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.2 (2.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue