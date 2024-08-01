Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Indus Towers announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showing a 4.34% increase in revenue and a significant 42.88% rise in profits year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.64% growth in revenue and a 3.93% increase in profits.
The company experienced a 1.72% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a 6.93% decrease year-over-year.
Operating income saw a notable 17.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 39.81% rise year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.15, marking a 43% increase year-over-year.
Indus Towers delivered impressive returns of 1.64% in the last week, 95.16% in the last 6 months, and 117.61% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹116690.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹453.3 & ₹157.35 respectively.
Analysts covering Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 provided varying recommendations, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts a Sell, 6 analysts a Hold, 6 analysts a Buy, and 2 analysts a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation for Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Indus Towers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7383
|7193.2
|+2.64%
|7075.9
|+4.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|597.5
|587.4
|+1.72%
|642
|-6.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1583.6
|1587.8
|-0.26%
|1374.1
|+15.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|4439.4
|4686.1
|-5.26%
|4970.5
|-10.69%
|Operating Income
|2943.6
|2507.1
|+17.41%
|2105.4
|+39.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2591.8
|2488.9
|+4.13%
|1810.3
|+43.17%
|Net Income
|1925.9
|1853.1
|+3.93%
|1347.9
|+42.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.15
|6.88
|+3.92%
|5
|+43%
