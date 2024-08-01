Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.88% YOY

Livemint

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.34% YoY & profit increased by 42.88% YoY

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live

Indus Towers Q1 Results Live : Indus Towers announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showing a 4.34% increase in revenue and a significant 42.88% rise in profits year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.64% growth in revenue and a 3.93% increase in profits.

The company experienced a 1.72% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a 6.93% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income saw a notable 17.41% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 39.81% rise year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.15, marking a 43% increase year-over-year.

Indus Towers delivered impressive returns of 1.64% in the last week, 95.16% in the last 6 months, and 117.61% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 116690.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 453.3 & 157.35 respectively.

Analysts covering Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 provided varying recommendations, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts a Sell, 6 analysts a Hold, 6 analysts a Buy, and 2 analysts a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Indus Towers as of 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue73837193.2+2.64%7075.9+4.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total597.5587.4+1.72%642-6.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization1583.61587.8-0.26%1374.1+15.25%
Total Operating Expense4439.44686.1-5.26%4970.5-10.69%
Operating Income2943.62507.1+17.41%2105.4+39.81%
Net Income Before Taxes2591.82488.9+4.13%1810.3+43.17%
Net Income1925.91853.1+3.93%1347.9+42.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.156.88+3.92%5+43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1925.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7383Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

