Indus Towers Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 48.51% YOY
Indus Towers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.47% & the profit increased by 48.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 3.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 34.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y.
Indus Towers has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, 21.85% return in last 6 months and -8.51% YTD return.
Currently the Indus Towers has a market cap of ₹46952.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹205.7 & ₹135.15 respectively.
As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Indus Towers Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7132.5
|7075.9
|+0.8%
|7966.6
|-10.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|713.4
|642
|+11.12%
|530.4
|+34.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1525.6
|1374.1
|+11.03%
|1333.8
|+14.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|5236.6
|4970.5
|+5.35%
|6462.1
|-18.96%
|Operating Income
|1895.9
|2105.4
|-9.95%
|1504.5
|+26.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1746.7
|1810.3
|-3.51%
|1175
|+48.66%
|Net Income
|1294.7
|1347.9
|-3.95%
|871.8
|+48.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.8
|5
|-4%
|3.24
|+48.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1294.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7132.5Cr
