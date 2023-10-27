Hello User
Indus Towers Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 48.51% YOY

Indus Towers Q2 FY24 Results

Indus Towers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.47% & the profit increased by 48.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 3.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 34.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y.

Indus Towers has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, 21.85% return in last 6 months and -8.51% YTD return.

Currently the Indus Towers has a market cap of 46952.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 205.7 & 135.15 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7132.57075.9+0.8%7966.6-10.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total713.4642+11.12%530.4+34.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization1525.61374.1+11.03%1333.8+14.38%
Total Operating Expense5236.64970.5+5.35%6462.1-18.96%
Operating Income1895.92105.4-9.95%1504.5+26.02%
Net Income Before Taxes1746.71810.3-3.51%1175+48.66%
Net Income1294.71347.9-3.95%871.8+48.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.85-4%3.24+48.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1294.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7132.5Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
