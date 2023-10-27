Indus Towers Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 48.51% YOY

Indus Towers declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.47% & the profit increased by 48.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 3.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.12% q-o-q & increased by 34.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 26.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y.

Indus Towers has delivered -9.29% return in the last 1 week, 21.85% return in last 6 months and -8.51% YTD return.

Currently the Indus Towers has a market cap of ₹46952.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹205.7 & ₹135.15 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7132.5 7075.9 +0.8% 7966.6 -10.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 713.4 642 +11.12% 530.4 +34.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 1525.6 1374.1 +11.03% 1333.8 +14.38% Total Operating Expense 5236.6 4970.5 +5.35% 6462.1 -18.96% Operating Income 1895.9 2105.4 -9.95% 1504.5 +26.02% Net Income Before Taxes 1746.7 1810.3 -3.51% 1175 +48.66% Net Income 1294.7 1347.9 -3.95% 871.8 +48.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.8 5 -4% 3.24 +48.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1294.7Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7132.5Cr

