Indus Towers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.74% YOY

Indus Towers Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.67% YoY & profit increased by 71.74% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Indus Towers Q2 Results Live
Indus Towers Q2 Results Live

Indus Towers Q2 Results Live : Indus Towers declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline saw a year-over-year increase of 4.67%, while profit soared by an extraordinary 71.74%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.11%, and profit increased by 15.45%.

In a remarkable development, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a significant decline, decreasing by 174.11% quarter-over-quarter and by 162.07% year-over-year. This reduction has positively impacted the company's financial health.

The operating income also showed robust performance, rising by 11.55% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 73.2% year-over-year. This indicates a strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies implemented by Indus Towers.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.3, marking a 72.92% increase year-over-year. This strong EPS growth is indicative of the company's successful profit generation amidst a competitive market environment.

Despite these positive results, Indus Towers has faced market challenges, delivering a -8.02% return in the last week. However, the company has managed to secure a 2.51% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.4% return year-to-date, reflecting a strong recovery trajectory.

Currently, Indus Towers has a market capitalization of 94,198.95 Cr, with a 52-week high of 460.35 and a low of 166.7. This positions the company strategically within the market, despite recent fluctuations.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Indus Towers, the ratings are mixed. Four analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, four have a Hold rating, five have a Buy rating, and four have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Hold, reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7465.37383+1.11%7132.5+4.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total-442.8597.5-174.11%713.4-162.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization1602.51583.6+1.19%1525.6+5.04%
Total Operating Expense4181.64439.4-5.81%5236.6-20.15%
Operating Income3283.72943.6+11.55%1895.9+73.2%
Net Income Before Taxes2980.12591.8+14.98%1746.7+70.61%
Net Income2223.51925.9+15.45%1294.7+71.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.37.15+16.08%4.8+72.92%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2223.5Cr
₹7465.3Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndus Towers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.74% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.75
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.25
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.6 (1.34%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.05
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.