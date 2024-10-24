Indus Towers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.74% YOY

Indus Towers Q2 Results Live : Indus Towers declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline saw a year-over-year increase of 4.67%, while profit soared by an extraordinary 71.74%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.11%, and profit increased by 15.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a remarkable development, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a significant decline, decreasing by 174.11% quarter-over-quarter and by 162.07% year-over-year. This reduction has positively impacted the company's financial health.

The operating income also showed robust performance, rising by 11.55% compared to the previous quarter and an impressive 73.2% year-over-year. This indicates a strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies implemented by Indus Towers.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.3, marking a 72.92% increase year-over-year. This strong EPS growth is indicative of the company's successful profit generation amidst a competitive market environment.

Despite these positive results, Indus Towers has faced market challenges, delivering a -8.02% return in the last week. However, the company has managed to secure a 2.51% return over the past six months and an impressive 79.4% return year-to-date, reflecting a strong recovery trajectory.

Currently, Indus Towers has a market capitalization of ₹94,198.95 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹460.35 and a low of ₹166.7. This positions the company strategically within the market, despite recent fluctuations.

As of 24 October 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Indus Towers, the ratings are mixed. Four analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, two have rated it as Sell, four have a Hold rating, five have a Buy rating, and four have provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains a Hold, reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future.

Indus Towers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7465.3 7383 +1.11% 7132.5 +4.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total -442.8 597.5 -174.11% 713.4 -162.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 1602.5 1583.6 +1.19% 1525.6 +5.04% Total Operating Expense 4181.6 4439.4 -5.81% 5236.6 -20.15% Operating Income 3283.7 2943.6 +11.55% 1895.9 +73.2% Net Income Before Taxes 2980.1 2591.8 +14.98% 1746.7 +70.61% Net Income 2223.5 1925.9 +15.45% 1294.7 +71.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.3 7.15 +16.08% 4.8 +72.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2223.5Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹7465.3Cr

