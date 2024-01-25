Indus Towers Q3 FY24 Results: Profit at ₹1540.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 6.42% YoY
Indus Towers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.42% & the profit came at ₹1540.5cr.
Indus Towers, a leading tower infrastructure provider, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 6.42% year-on-year, reaching ₹1540.5Cr in profit. This is a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where they had declared a loss of ₹708.2Cr.