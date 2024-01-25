Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indus Towers Q3 FY24 Results: Profit at 1540.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 6.42% YoY

Indus Towers Q3 FY24 Results: Profit at 1540.5Cr, Revenue Increased by 6.42% YoY

Livemint

Indus Towers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.42% & the profit came at 1540.5cr.

Indus Towers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indus Towers, a leading tower infrastructure provider, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 6.42% year-on-year, reaching 1540.5Cr in profit. This is a significant improvement compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where they had declared a loss of 708.2Cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.93%. This indicates a steady growth trajectory for Indus Towers.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 7.42% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 17.4% year-on-year. This shows that Indus Towers has been able to effectively manage their expenses, resulting in improved profitability.

Indus Towers also saw a positive trend in their operating income, which was up by 4.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by a staggering 389.04% year-on-year. This signifies the company's ability to generate higher income from its operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 5.72, reflecting a significant increase of 497.1% year-on-year. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's profitability.

In terms of market performance, Indus Towers delivered a -1.09% return in the last 1 week, a 26.37% return in the last 6 months, and a 9.07% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the company's stock has performed relatively well in the market.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among analysts about the future prospects of Indus Towers.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Hold. This suggests that analysts are advising investors to maintain their current positions in the company's stock.

Overall, Indus Towers' Q3 FY24 results show a positive growth trajectory, with an increase in revenue, profit, and EPS. The company's ability to manage expenses and generate higher operating income is commendable. However, the mixed analyst sentiment indicates that there may be some uncertainties in the future. Investors are advised to closely monitor the company's performance and analyst recommendations.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue71997132.5+0.93%6765+6.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total660.5713.4-7.42%562.6+17.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization1595.71525.6+4.59%1390.4+14.77%
Total Operating Expense5210.75236.6-0.49%7452.9-30.08%
Operating Income1988.31895.9+4.87%-687.9+389.04%
Net Income Before Taxes2076.51746.7+18.88%-952.1+318.1%
Net Income1540.51294.7+18.99%-708.2+317.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.724.8+19.17%-1.44+497.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1540.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7199Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

