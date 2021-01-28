Indus Towers Q3 net profit up 2% at 1,360 crore

Telecom tower company Indus Towers Ltd on Thursday reported a 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its December quarter consolidated profit to ₹1,360 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 5% from a year ago to ₹6,736 crore for the three months ended 31 December.

During the quarter, the merger of Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers was completed, said Bimal Dayal, managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO), Indus Towers.

The merged entity is also called Indus Towers with effect from 10 December, 2020.

“The two companies have come together with zero disruption with customers and other stakeholders in the last few months, a testament to the strength of the people that have been working collaboratively across teams," said Dayal.

Indus Towers owned and operated 175,510 mobile towers as of 31 December compared with 172,094 at the end of September, and 8,390 units more than the same period last year, making it the company’s highest ever net tower additions in a quarter.

“Operationally, we have witnessed strong network rollouts across the country and the company has reported its highest ever net tower additions in a quarter. We believe with the newer technologies and developments in the telecom space, the potential for passive infrastructure remains vibrant," Dayal said.

The merger, first announced in April 2018, has created the world’s largest mobile tower operator outside China. The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers allowed cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd to divest 11.15% stake in Indus Towers for ₹3,760.1 crore.

Prior to the merger, Indus Towers was a three-way joint venture among Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea and UK-based Vodafone Group. Both Bharti Infratel and Vodafone held 42% stake each in Indus Towers.

“Bharti Airtel Ltd along with its wholly-owned subsidiary holds 41.73% and Vodafone Group through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary companies holds 28.12% in Indus Towers as on 31 December, 2020," the company said.

The company’s financial position has not been impacted by covid-led disruptions as telecom services were declared essential. "Further, the company is not expecting any significant changes in estimates as of now as the company is running its business and operations as usual without any major disruptions," Indus Towers said on Thursday.

The tower company’s earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 9.8% y-o-y to ₹3,608 crore, representing an operating margin of 53.6%.

Airtel, along with Bharti Hexacom, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd are the three largest customers of Indus Towers.

