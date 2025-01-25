Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025:Indus Towers declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 4.84% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by an impressive 159.86% YoY, reaching ₹4003.2 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹7547.4 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Indus Towers saw a revenue growth of 1.1%, with profit rising by 80.04%. This significant improvement reflects the company's efficient management and operational strategies.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a dramatic decline, decreasing by 443.63% quarter-over-quarter and 464.45% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability.
The company's operating income also experienced a substantial increase, up by 64.13% quarter-over-quarter and 171.07% YoY, indicating strong operational performance and growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.17, marking an increase of 165.21% YoY, which is a favorable indicator for shareholders.
Indus Towers has delivered a return of 3.4% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 13.71% in the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 7.26%.
As of now, Indus Towers holds a market capitalization of ₹96681.11 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹460.35 and a low of ₹206.35.
According to analysts, out of 20 covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 6 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Hold.
Indus Towers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7547.4
|7465.3
|+1.1%
|7199
|+4.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|-2407.2
|-442.8
|-443.63%
|660.5
|-464.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1590.2
|1602.5
|-0.77%
|1595.7
|-0.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|2157.8
|4181.6
|-48.4%
|5210.7
|-58.59%
|Operating Income
|5389.6
|3283.7
|+64.13%
|1988.3
|+171.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5218.8
|2980.1
|+75.12%
|2076.5
|+151.33%
|Net Income
|4003.2
|2223.5
|+80.04%
|1540.5
|+159.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.17
|8.3
|+82.77%
|5.72
|+165.21%
