Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 159.86% YOY, profit at ₹4003.2 crore and revenue at ₹7547.4 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025:Indus Towers declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 4.84% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by an impressive 159.86% YoY, reaching 4003.2 crore, while the revenue stood at 7547.4 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Indus Towers saw a revenue growth of 1.1%, with profit rising by 80.04%. This significant improvement reflects the company's efficient management and operational strategies.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a dramatic decline, decreasing by 443.63% quarter-over-quarter and 464.45% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability.

Indus Towers Q3 Results

The company's operating income also experienced a substantial increase, up by 64.13% quarter-over-quarter and 171.07% YoY, indicating strong operational performance and growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 15.17, marking an increase of 165.21% YoY, which is a favorable indicator for shareholders.

Indus Towers has delivered a return of 3.4% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 13.71% in the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 7.26%.

As of now, Indus Towers holds a market capitalization of 96681.11 Crore, with a 52-week high of 460.35 and a low of 206.35.

According to analysts, out of 20 covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 6 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7547.47465.3+1.1%7199+4.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total-2407.2-442.8-443.63%660.5-464.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization1590.21602.5-0.77%1595.7-0.34%
Total Operating Expense2157.84181.6-48.4%5210.7-58.59%
Operating Income5389.63283.7+64.13%1988.3+171.07%
Net Income Before Taxes5218.82980.1+75.12%2076.5+151.33%
Net Income4003.22223.5+80.04%1540.5+159.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.178.3+82.77%5.72+165.21%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹4003.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹7547.4Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
