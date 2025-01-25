Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 159.86% YOY, profit at ₹4003.2 crore and revenue at ₹7547.4 crore

Indus Towers Q3 Results 2025:Indus Towers declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 4.84% year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by an impressive 159.86% YoY, reaching ₹4003.2 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹7547.4 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Indus Towers saw a revenue growth of 1.1%, with profit rising by 80.04%. This significant improvement reflects the company's efficient management and operational strategies.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a dramatic decline, decreasing by 443.63% quarter-over-quarter and 464.45% YoY. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall profitability.

Indus Towers Q3 Results

The company's operating income also experienced a substantial increase, up by 64.13% quarter-over-quarter and 171.07% YoY, indicating strong operational performance and growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹15.17, marking an increase of 165.21% YoY, which is a favorable indicator for shareholders.

Indus Towers has delivered a return of 3.4% in the last week, although it faced a decline of 13.71% in the past six months, with a year-to-date return of 7.26%.

As of now, Indus Towers holds a market capitalization of ₹96681.11 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹460.35 and a low of ₹206.35.

According to analysts, out of 20 covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 6 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Hold.

Indus Towers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7547.4 7465.3 +1.1% 7199 +4.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total -2407.2 -442.8 -443.63% 660.5 -464.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 1590.2 1602.5 -0.77% 1595.7 -0.34% Total Operating Expense 2157.8 4181.6 -48.4% 5210.7 -58.59% Operating Income 5389.6 3283.7 +64.13% 1988.3 +171.07% Net Income Before Taxes 5218.8 2980.1 +75.12% 2076.5 +151.33% Net Income 4003.2 2223.5 +80.04% 1540.5 +159.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.17 8.3 +82.77% 5.72 +165.21%

